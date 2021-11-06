Assault
• Gabriel J’Amarious Craig, 27, Vernon Place, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, vandalism to real property willful and wanton and failure to appear, Nov. 4.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Jeffrey Allen Rydell, 49, W. Parris Avenue, High Point, was charged with driving after having consumed sufficient amount of alcohol, Nov. 4.
• Asghar Bashir, 57, E. Green Drive, High Point, was charged with intoxicated and disruptive and misuse of 911 system, Nov. 4.
• Jessica Leigh Stevens, 25, Dale Avenue, Roanoke, Virginia, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia, Nov. 4.
Larceny/Theft
• David William Mullins, 50, Bennet Spring Road, Salem, Virginia, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, Nov. 4.
Other charges
• Theodora Eugenia Anthony, 34, Granby Avenue, High Point, was charged with failure to comply, Nov. 4.
• Roger David Witmer, 29, Edgar Road, Archdale, was charged with hit-and-run property damage, Nov. 4.
• Lorraine Gordan Rodriguez, 34, Kimery Drive, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse, Nov. 4.
Incidents
• Report of larceny in the 4000 block of Clubhouse Court where a man said he was unloading groceries from his vehicle and placed his keys, wallet and cellphone on the truck of the car. A man whom he didn’t know ran toward him and snatched the wallet. The suspect is described as wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and black shoes and of average build and height. The victim was unable to provide further identification of the suspect, Nov. 4.
• Report of a hit-and-run vehicle crash with property damage in the 1400 block of S. Main Street, Nov. 4.
• Report of vandalism in the 200 block of Eastchester Drive involving a road rage incident, Nov. 4.
• Report of vandalism in the 1400 block of Bergamot Loop where a window was broken during a domestic disturbance between a mother and her son, Nov. 4.
• Report of assault in the 1900 block of S. Main Street where a woman said she had overdosed and was assaulted, Nov. 4.
• Report of a drug overdose in the 700 block of S. Elm Street where an officer was flagged down by a transportation driver who said a person inside his vehicle had possibly overdosed. Fire and EMS responded and the patient was administered Narcan and transported to High Point Medical Center, Nov. 4.
• Report of hit-and-run with property damage in the 900 block of N. Main Street where police found an abandoned vehicle that had struck a metal light pole. The vehicle had no license plate but police were able to find a title of the vehicle’s registered owner inside the vehicle. Police were able to view the crash through video footage from a traffic camera at N. Main Street and Montlieu Avenue, Nov. 4.
• Report of burglary in the 1000 block of Panther Drive where several offices were broken into on the campus of High Point University, Nov. 4.
• Report of larceny in the 1900 block of Brentwood Street where a trailer was stolen from a parking lot, Nov. 4.
• Report of attempted blackmail in the 300 block of Monnell Drive where a man said an unknown person was trying to extort money from him over a social media platform, Nov. 4.
• Report of theft of a catalytic converter from a box truck at a business in the 1500 block of Bethel Drive, Nov. 4.
• Report of theft of two catalytic converters from vehicles parked in a business parking lot in the 100 block of W. Parris Avenue, Nov. 4.
