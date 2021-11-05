Assault
• Torian Reymon Patterson, 28, Milburn Street, Greensboro, was charged with assault by pointing a gun and assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Nov. 3.
Weapons
• Timothy Lamont Scott, 51, Williams Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of firearms by a convicted felon, Nov. 3.
• Roy Antron Lowe, 36, W. Kearns Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of firearms by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed gun and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Nov. 3.
Larceny/Theft
• Jody Auman Clodfelter, 33, Georgetown Road, Kernersville, was charged with larceny, Nov. 2.
Other charges
• Anthony Lee McCombs Jr., 26, Carpenter Street, Greensboro, was charged with speeding to elude arrest, Nov. 3.
• Erick Harry Wright, 52, Kimery Drive, High Point, was charged with failure to comply, Nov. 3.
• Tracie Renee Fields, 52, N. Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Nov. 3.
• Shequilla Renee Roary, 31, S. Elm Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Nov. 2.
Incidents
• Report of hit-and-run with property damage in the 300 block of Charles Avenue where a woman told police her Chevrolet Trailblazer was struck by a person who lives across the street, Nov. 3.
• Report of attempted theft of mail from a business in the 200 block of Fraley Road, Nov. 3.
• Report of strong-arm robbery in the 1500 block of Franklin Avenue where a man said a man he didn’t know pushed him down and stole $250, Nov. 3.
• Report of vandalism in the 1100 block of Glenstone Trail where a woman said her car was keyed overnight, Nov. 3.
• Report of theft of a license plate from a vehicle parked in the 700 block of Spinning Wheel Point, Nov. 3.
• Report of fraud in the 2100 block of Arbrook Lane where a family moved into a home believing they signed a legitimate rental agreement and later learned that they paid rent to a person who did not own the property, Oct. 30.
• Report of theft of a catalytic converter from a 2008 Honda Element parked in the 1200 block of N. Main Street, Nov. 3.
• Report of theft of a construction vehicle in the 300 block of W. Russell Avenue where a skid steer was stolen from a site where a building was being demolished, Nov. 3.
