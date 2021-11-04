Assault
• Cristian Corrales-Trianna, 32, Challock Way, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Nov. 2.
• David Ewing, 62, Park Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and communicating threats, Nov. 2.
• Deshawn Daniel Dancer, 31, Hilltop Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, kidnapping, felony larceny and interfering with emergency communication, Oct. 31.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Rebecca Eloise Baker, 41, homeless, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and solicitation for prostitution, Nov. 2.
• Cordarius Trevon Cathey, 29, Franklin Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, resist/delay/obstruct a public officer and breaking and entering-building, Nov. 2.
• Jaime Faye Dameron, 43, W. Green Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, larceny and failure to appear, Nov. 2.
• Jalen Monterio Sneed, 23, Lakecrest Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and operating a vehicle with no insurance, Nov. 2.
• Yennso Fabian, 30, Council Street, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, Nov. 2.
Larceny/Theft
• Teresa Coco Stricklin, 39, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with failure to return hired property, Nov. 2.
• Shykeimeon Jashon Lamont Bethea, 21, homeless, High Point, was charged with larceny, Nov. 2.
Other charges
• Gerant Bizimana, 34, Stoneycreek Drive, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing and failure to appear, Nov. 2.
• Brandon Alexander Cook, 32, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with driving while license suspended/revoked, speeding 15 mph or more over the limit and possession of drug paraphernalia, Nov. 2.
• Antonio Domonic Fields, 44, Northgate Court, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Nov. 2.
Incidents
• Report of hit-and-run with personal injury at N.C. 68 and Willard Dairy Road where a motorist said a red sedan struck the back of their vehicle while in stopped traffic and fled the scene, Nov. 2.
• Report of residential burglary in the 3900 block of River Point Place where someone broke into a residence, Nov. 2.
• Report of theft of a chain saw from a car port at a residence in the 4100 block of Waterview Road, Nov. 2.
• Report of theft of a catalytic converter from a 2004 Kia Sorento in the 800 block of W. Fairfield Road, Nov. 2.
• Report of theft of a catalytic converter from a 2018 Dodge pickup truck in the 3900 block of Sedgebrook Street, Nov. 2.
• Report of burglary of a vacant residence in the 1000 block of Burton Avenue, Nov. 2.
