Assault
• Justin Williams Jr., 18, Admiral Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of discharging a firearm from an enclosure with criminal gang activity, discharging a firearm into occupied property and possessing stolen goods, Nov. 28.
• Toccara Hair-Wyche, 39, Richland Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Nov. 28.
• Dave E. Taylor III, 31, Hedgecock Road, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, Nov. 28.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Cedric McManus, 40, Green Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of selling or delivering a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Nov. 28.
• Donica J. Williams, 35, Creekview Court, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license suspended or revoked and driving or allowing a motor vehicle to be driven without registration, Nov. 28.
• Jarett Cornbrooks, 21, Ironwood Drive, Franklinton, was charged with one count each of impaired driving and speeding, Nov. 28.
• Michael Hucks, 62, Westgate Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Nov. 28.
• Randy Lynn Mabe Jr., 31, Knob Creek Road, Pinnacle, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Nov. 22.
• Toni Marie Gore, 31, Baker Road, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, Nov. 22.
• Nolan Connor Stephenson, 20, Spring Meadow Place, High Point, was charged with manufacturing a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Nov. 22.
• Raynoda Devode Kirby, 49, Perkins Street, Greensboro, was charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Nov. 22.
• Jeffrey Trond Harmon Jr., 31, Wesley Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Nov. 23.
• Kaylee Nicole Babb, 31, W. Ward Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, Nov. 24.
• Jonathan Quennel Hill, 38, Radford Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Nov. 24.
• Andrew Scott Turner, 47, Park Street, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to notify death of person, Nov. 24.
• Anthony ML Johnson, 32, Spencer Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a felon and carrying a concealed gun, Nov. 25.
Other charges
• Stephanie Johnston, 55, Archdale Road, Archdale, was charged with interfering with gas, steam or electric appliances, Nov. 28.
• Debra Pemberton, 62, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Nov. 28.
Incidents
• Police investigating a wreck involving the vehicle at Lexington Avenue and University Parkway found that a Hyundai Sonata that was involved had been reported stolen in Greensboro, Nov. 28.
• Police recovered a till from a cash register that was found outside a business on Idol Street, Nov. 28.
• Police are investigating who stole a license plate from a Honda Accord parked outside a residence on Sherrill Avenue, Nov. 28.
