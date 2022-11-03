Assault
• Jose Luis Castro, 36, Van Buren Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Nov. 1.
• Willis A. Smith, 23, Roberts Lane, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, communicating threats and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Nov. 1.
Larceny/Theft
• Sean Bourier, 52, Hall Street, High Point, was charged with larceny through removal of an antitheft or inventory device, Nov. 1.
• Adam Lee Wardell, 39, Ridgewood Court, Trinity, was charged with larceny, Nov. 1.
• Roderick Jenkins, 37, Thissell Street, High Point, was charged with fraud through rental of motor vehicles, Nov. 1.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Cody Lilly-McIntyre, 29, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule VI controlled substance, Nov. 1.
Other charges
• Sergio Palacios-Hernandez, 43, Gaines Avenue, High Point, was charged with violating a release order in the presence of officers, Nov. 1.
• Gregory Baskins Jr., 29, Crestwood Circle, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Nov. 1.
• Willie McLaurin, 34, Johnson Street, High Point, was charged with general misdemeanor child abuse, Nov. 1.
• Courtni Palmer, 32, Johnson Street, High Point, was charged with general misdemeanor child abuse, Nov. 1.
• Christopher P. Burton, 18, Elgin Avenue, High Point, was charged with disorderly conduct or disturbing the peace, Nov. 1.
• Bonfils Nduwimana, 37, Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, Nov. 1.
• Maraya Dean, 31, Granby Avenue, High Point, was charged with disorderly conduct or disturbing the peace, Nov. 1.
• Albert Ware, 57, Creekview Court, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Nov. 1.
Incidents
• Police are investigating vandalism to fencing in the yard of a residence on Elgin Avenue, Nov. 1.
• Police recovered a stolen Acura TSX from along E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Nov. 1.
• Police are investigating the theft of $88 in cash from a business on Green Drive, Nov. 1.
• Police are investigating a burglary at a business on Ardale Drive, Nov. 1.
• Police went to a residence on Cook Street after a report of a domestic disturbance, Nov. 1.
• Police recovered a stolen Toyota Avalon from the intersection of Kroll Lane and Hilburn Drive, Nov. 1.
• Police went to a a residence on Oakwood Street after a report of a domestic dispute and assault, Nov. 1.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a Kia Rio LX from along Lakecrest Avenue, Nov. 1.
