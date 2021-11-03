Assault
• Tamisha Sheree Mackey, 36, Shadow Valley Road, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury or assault with a deadly weapon, Oct. 31.
• Tiara Lyn Sampson, 31, Juanita Hills Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a handicapped person, Nov. 1.
• Dondre Rashid Jamaal Lindsey, 28, Dallas Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and second-degree trespassing, Nov. 1.
• Malcolm Je’Mal Lowery, 30, Foster Street, Liberty, was charged with assault on a government official and intoxicated and disruptive, Nov. 1.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Rachel Kate Hauser, Fox Hunt Drive, Greensboro, was charged with impaired driving, Oct. 28.
• Curtis Allen Riley, 43, Racine Road, Randleman, was charged with impaired driving, Oct. 31.
• Steven Bradley Taylor, 39, Bridges Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of firearms by a convicted felon, Oct. 31.
• Tres-Marcus Mitchell McKoy, 26, Academy Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and carrying a concealed gun, Oct. 30.
Larceny
• James Edward Lester, 25, Roy Avenue, High Point, was charged with felony larceny and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, Oct. 29.
• Gabriel Tristopher Stewart, 19, Twain Avenue, High Point, was charged with shoplifting, speeding (15 mph or more than the limit) and reckless driving to endanger persons/property, Nov. 1.
• Matthew Javar Fields, 40, E. Commerce Avenue, High Point, was charged with larceny, communicating threats and injury to personal property, Nov. 1.
Weapons
• Isaiah Antonio Hinton, 20, Bradley Avenue, Tarboro, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, carrying concealed weapons and possession of alcohol on property temporarily closed, Oct. 29.
Other charges
• James Alan Collins, 50, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse, Nov. 1.
• Eunette Denean Warren, 53, Mint Avenue, High Point, was charged with cyberstalking and injury to personal property, Nov. 1.
