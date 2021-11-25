Assault
• Jazoni Marie Smith, 19, Blain Court, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault and battery or simple assault, injury to personal property and vandalism to real property, willful and wanton injury, Nov. 23.
• Moriyah Brown-Jordan, 22, Clifton Road, Greensboro, was charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, Nov. 23.
• Nicolas Garcia, 41, Hedgecock Road, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, common law robbery and common law false imprisonment, Nov. 23.
• Maria Hester Garcia, 38, Hedgecock Road, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, Nov. 23.
• Precious Fathia Hairston, 25, Old Chapman Street, Greensboro, was charged with affray or simple assault, Nov. 22.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Danneil Davis, 40, Shadow Valley Road, High Point, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive, Nov. 23.
• Duanne Ryals, 40, Garrison Road, Reidsville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, Nov. 23.
• Archilles Clark, 28, Pleasant Valley Road, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Nov. 23.
• Shauntel Brodie, 31, Webster Road, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Nov. 23.
• Isaiah Tyquan Little, 19, Bywood Road, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Nov. 22.
Larceny/Theft
• Christopher James Shook, 47, Lambert Drive, Asheboro, was charged with larceny and removal of anti-theft/inventory device, Nov. 22.
Other charges
• Brittany R. Williams, 27, Rolling Green Drive, High Point, was charged with failure to comply, Nov. 23.
• Bianca McClendon, 28, Chester Ridge Drive, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property and vandalism to real property, willful and wanton injury, Nov. 23.
Incidents
• Police are investigating a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at Brentwood and Francis streets, Nov. 23.
• Police are investigating the theft of a Toyota Corolla from outside a residence on Cedrow Drive. The car owner told officers she started the vehicle and went back inside her residence to get her coffee cup. As she returned to the car, she saw it being stolen, Nov. 23.
