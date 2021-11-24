Assault
• Heather Nicole Wood, 33, Putnam Street, High Point, was charged with discharging a firearm into occupied property, Nov. 21.
• Toccara Lavinia Hair-Wyche, 38, Richland Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Nov. 22.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Kenneth Thomas Broughton, 36, Paramount Street, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Nov. 20.
• David Samuel Emanuel Hicklin, 19, N. Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Nov. 22.
Larceny/Theft
• Crystal Rose Hamrick, 33, Kearns Avenue, High Point, was charged with failure to return hired property, Nov. 22.
• James Darnell Peele, 38, Thornton Court, Greensboro, was charged with safecracking, financial card transaction takes/obtains, credit card fraud and larceny, Nov. 20.
• Richard Burton James, 46, Spotswood Road, Summerfield, was charged with larceny, Nov. 22.
• Louise Blackmon Davis, 60, Ragan Avenue, High Point, was charged with larceny, Nov. 22.
Other charges
• Lukas Money, 26, Romana Drive, Salisbury, was charged with one count each of domestic criminal trespass, injury to personal property, trespassing on a railroad right of way, speeding to elude arrest and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Nov. 22.
• Randy Lee Smith, 44, Pershing Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Nov. 19.
• Jassmen Dersesse Johnson, 33, Jay Place, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Nov. 19.
• Bryce Denzel Stanback, 27, Shadow Valley Road, High Point, was charged with driving while license suspended/revoked and reckless driving, Nov. 22.
• Xavier Trouman Martin, 41, Arden Place, High Point, was charged with animals running at large, Nov. 22.
Incidents
• Police are investigating the circumstances that led to a man being treated for assault wounds to the face at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center, Nov. 22.
• Police received complaints about a male pit bull off its leash along Arden Place, Nov. 22.
• Police went to a residence on Richland Street after a report of a domestic disturbance, Nov. 22.
• Police investigated a report of a break-in to a Hyundai Santa Fe parked along Westwood Avenue, Nov. 22.
• Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a Ford F-250 pickup at a business on Fairfield Road, Nov. 22.
• Police received a report of shots fired and a forcible break-in to a residence on Tate Street, Nov. 22.
