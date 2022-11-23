Assault
• Donte S. Steele, 29, North Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury and assault in the presence of a minor, Nov. 21.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Assault
• Donte S. Steele, 29, North Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury and assault in the presence of a minor, Nov. 21.
Larceny/Theft
• Deandre Stover, 18, Snider Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and speeding to elude arrest, Nov. 21.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Jayquan Lewis, 28, Pennywood Drive, High Point, was charged with two felony counts each of trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine and trafficking MDMA, Nov. 21.
• Cristian Munoz, 26, New Orleans Street, Greensboro, was charged with possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for a controlled substance, Nov. 21.
• Kariq Steele, 21, Hoover Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Nov. 21.
• Gamell McIntyre, 41, South Road, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Nov. 21.
Incidents
• Police arrested a driver who they say led officers on a chase before crashing the vehicle and trying to run away. Police received a report about a suspicious vehicle on Druid Street, where as officers approached the driver of a Toyota Camry drove away, striking a residence and almost striking pedestrians and utility workers who were in the street. The Camry crashed near the intersection of Earle Place and Moffitt Drive. The driver was found inside a residence on Moffitt, Nov. 21.
• Police are investigating a break-in to a Chevrolet Camaro in a parking lot along Eastchester Drive and theft of items worth a total of more than $1,000, including clothes, shoes and tools, Nov. 21.
• Police recovered an enclosed landscape trailer worth $5,000 along Dorris Avenue, Nov. 21.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a license plate from a Nissan Maxima parked at a business on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive while the owner was at work, Nov. 21.
• Police are investigating the theft of a Mazda CX-5 Sport from the parking lot of an apartment complex on Bracknell Drive, Nov. 21.
• Police went to a residence on South Road after a report of a domestic disturbance, Nov. 21.
• Police are investigating a break-in to a residence on Suffolk Avenue, Nov. 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.