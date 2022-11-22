Assault
• Sharon Montgomery Ray, 47, Afton Park Lane, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury or assault with a deadly weapon, Nov. 18.
• Jonathan Karolak, 30, Wilma Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Nov. 18.
• Jaquan Decorus Harris, 21, Abberton Way, High Point, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, Nov. 18.
• Joshua Tyrek Quick, 22, Delk Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, Nov. 18.
• Stephanie Lee Locklear, 32, Old Liberty Place, Greensboro, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Nov. 19.
• Darius Williams, 26, McEveen Court, Greensboro, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and failure to appear, Nov. 20.
• Jayson E. Knowles, 35, Potts Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Nov. 20.
• Donte Terrell Burke, 41, Elizabeth Way, Jamestown, was charged with assault on a government official, impaired driving, driving while license revoked/impaired based, hit-and-run property damage and driving left of center, Nov. 20.
• Shane Raymond Spangler, 29, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and assault and battery or simple assault, Nov. 20.
Larceny/Theft
• Andre Bethea, 35, Robin Hood Road, High Point, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Nov. 20.
• Cameron Miller, 27, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Nov. 20.
• William J. York, 32, High Point Road, Kernersville, was charged with felony larceny, Nov. 19.
• Natalya Young, 21, Ingleside Drive, High Point, was charged with larceny by a servant or other employee, Nov. 18.
• Kimberly D. Wilson, 46, Heath Lane, Lexington, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of probation violation and one count each of identity theft, misdemeanor larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and driving while license suspended or revoked, Nov. 19.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Samuel Urieta, 38, Julian Avenue, Archdale, was charged with one count each of impaired driving, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and failure to maintain lane control or making an improper lane change, Nov. 20.
• Samuel Lee Johnson, 37, Mint Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Nov. 20.
• Jermal Langrum, 40, Parker Road, Mount Gilead, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Nov. 19.
• Quincy Dupree, 44, Meredith Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Nov. 19.
• Shameka Drawhorn, 39, Americhase Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and carrying a concealed gun, Nov. 19.
• Kh’nore Drawhorn, 19, Glenway Drive, Winston-Salem, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Nov. 19.
• Laura K. Fleming, 41, Meadowbrook Mall Court, Clemmons, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, Nov. 19.
• Preston D. Burke, 51, Scarlett Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and carrying a concealed gun, Nov. 19.
• Donald Z. Lott, 29, Ingram Road, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Nov. 19.
• Rashard Lucas, 36, James Court, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Nov. 20.
• Timothy Lee Hopkins, 46, Hasty Hill Road, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, Nov. 20.
• Jacob Blomer, 23, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, Nov. 20.
• Keandre Baldwin, 32, Barker Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of impaired driving and speeding more than 15 mph over the posted speed limit, Nov. 19.
• Oscar N. Rameriz, 36, South Road, High Point, was charged with one count each of impaired driving and driving while license suspended or revoked, Nov. 18.
• Erica Rasnick, 37, Berkley Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, Nov. 18.
• Bryson Michael Beck, 25, Weeping Willow Court, Pleasant Garden, was charged with impaired driving and carrying a concealed gun, Nov. 18.
• Jermal Labre Mangrum, 40, Parker Road, Mount Gilead, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Nov. 19.
Other charges
• Justin C. Ross, 20, Larned Road, Summit, New Jersey, was charged with violating the Domestic Violence Act, Nov. 19.
• Antron Breeden, 40, Arlington Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Nov. 19.
• Jessica Jean Chambers, 44, Oakmont Circle, Archdale, was charged with second-degree trespass, Nov. 18.
• Andres Cisnero-Quiterio, 30, Dayton Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of having no operator’s license and second-degree trespass, Nov. 18.
• Krishtian Robbins, 20, Kimery Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of speeding to elude arrest, speeding 15 mph over posted speed limit and following too closely, Nov. 18.
• Brianna Nicole Watson, 24, Enterprise Drive, High Point, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, Nov. 19.
• Travis William Squires, 33, N. Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Nov. 20.
Incidents
• Police are investigating shell casing found at Macedonia Park on Wise Avenue. A park employee found six .22-caliber shelling casings in the parking lot, Nov. 18.
• Police recovered a Honda Accord along Copperstone Drive that was reported stolen in Greensboro, Nov. 18.
• Police are investigating vandalism that caused $200 worth of damage to windows at a residence on Burton Avenue, Nov. 20.
• Police recovered a stolen Honda Civic from along Sherrill Avenue, Nov. 18.
• Police assisted paramedics with two people found unconscious from an apparent drug overdose at a convenience store on English Road, Nov. 18.
• Police recovered pistols and ammunition at a restaurant on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive during an arrest, Nov. 18.
• Police recovered a stolen Chevrolet Camaro at the intersection of Guilford Avenue and Forrest Street, Nov. 18.
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose at a residence on Rolling Road. The person was taken to an area hospital, Nov. 20.
• Police recovered pistols and ammunition from a residence on Potts Avenue as part of a domestic violence investigation, Nov. 20.
