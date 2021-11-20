Assault
• Ray Kennedy Roseboro Jr., N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Nov. 18.
• David Kamara, 22, Cayley Court, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Nov. 18.
• Imani Qumi Alexander, 22, Ennis Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Nov. 18.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Dana Sheppard Brewer, 44, Stoneybrook Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Nov. 18.
Incidents
• Report of shots fired in the 300 block of Windley Street where officers responded and found casings in the street. There was no evidence of damage to structures, Nov. 18.
• Report of residential burglary in the 2000 block of Surrett Court where someone said garage sliding doors were found open and a trailer unlocked. There was no sign of anything taken, Nov. 18.
• Report of larceny from a motor vehicle in the 300 block of W. Parris Avenue where the back window was broken out of a parked vehicle and a purse containing two debit cards stolen, Nov. 18.
• Report of vandalism at Southwest High School where a teacher reported the window of her vehicle shattered, Nov. 18.
• Report of residential burglary in the 1700 block of Brooks Avenue where police found a suspect still inside the home, Nov. 18.
• Report of vandalism at Elm Towers where a resident told police someone damaged his door. An “X” was carved into the door by a sharp instrument, Nov. 18.
• Report of vandalism to a vehicle in the 1100 block of Mill Avenue, Nov. 18.
• Report of theft of a catalytic converter from a 2003 Kia Sorento in the 1000 block of W. Market Center Drive, Nov. 18.
• Report of larceny from a vehicle in the 1700 block of Westchester Drive where a tag was stolen, Nov. 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.