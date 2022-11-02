• Nyquan Jermaine Chapman, 24, Spry Street, Greensboro, was charged with assault on a government official, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of firearms by a felon, carrying a concealed gun, resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, felony probation violation, failure to appear and open container of alcohol in vehicle, Oct. 29.
• Xenaida Cruz, 20, Crossing Way, High Point, was charged with embezzlement of property received by virtue of office or employment, Oct. 31.
• Terrence Motley, 41, Elm Street, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Oct. 31.
• Wayne E. Daniel, 44, Elm Street, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Oct. 31.
• Ronald McKnight-Leonard, 26, Yadkinville Road, Mocksville, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor larceny, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and second-degree trespass, Oct. 31.
• Jessica D. Flannery, 33, Williams Street, Thomasville, was charged with three counts of larceny by a servant or other employee, Oct. 31.
• Grady DeHart, 53, homeless, High Point, was charged with larceny, Oct. 31.
• Belinda Perez, 46, homeless, High Point, was charged with habitual larceny, Oct. 31.
• Omar Roberson, 44, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with larceny, Oct. 31.
• Anthony Terrell Boyd, 52, Turney Court, High Point, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, Oct. 28.
• Kariq Lemon Steele, 21, Hoover Avenue, High Point, was charged with possessing stolen goods and carrying a concealed gun, Oct. 29.
• Jaylin Davis, 18, Bywood Drive, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Oct. 31.
• Rolando Ambrocio-Lorenzo, 35, Salem Street, High Point, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive, Oct. 31.
• Jordan K. Turner, 20, Land Grove Drive, Kernersville, was charged with one count each of impaired driving, personal injury by vehicle, being a provisional licensee after consuming and driving on the wrong side of a roadway, Oct. 31.
• Zacharia Bennett, 24, Dogwood Circle, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and failure to stop at a stop light, Oct. 31.
• Tiffany Canady, 29, Spencer Road, Randleman, was charged with impaired driving, Oct. 31.
• Brittany Ann Botts, 30, Ransom Road, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Oct. 30.
• Christopher Lee Smith, 40, Village Road, Whitsett, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, Oct. 30.
• Police recovered a Toyota Corolla along Commerce Avenue that had been reported stolen, Oct. 31.
• Report of larceny in the 600 block of Ashe Street where a ceramic pumpkin was stolen from a front porch, Oct. 31.
• Report of burglary of a business in the 5800 block of Samet Drive where a former employee of the business was seen inside stealing from the cash registers. A name and description of the former employee was provided to police, Oct. 31.
• Report of hit-and-run with personal injury in the 3000 block of Sherill Avenue, Oct. 31.
