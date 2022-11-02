Assault

• Nyquan Jermaine Chapman, 24, Spry Street, Greensboro, was charged with assault on a government official, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of firearms by a felon, carrying a concealed gun, resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, felony probation violation, failure to appear and open container of alcohol in vehicle, Oct. 29.

