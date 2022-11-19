Assault
• Twila Lynn Jefferson, 50, Thomas Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Nov. 17.
• Twila Lynn Jefferson, 50, Thomas Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Nov. 17.
• Ted McCall Jr., 26, Garrison Street, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, Nov. 17.
• Katrela Dockery, 29, Hidden Creek Terrace, High Point, was charged with assault in the presence of a minor, Nov. 17.
• Kadeem Jamal Mouzone, 30, Bellawood Drive, Trinity, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Nov. 16.
Larceny/Theft
• Andrew Joseph Seymour, 20, Commencement Circle, High Point, was charged with one count each of felony possessing stolen goods and misdemeanor weapons on educational property, not a gun, Nov. 17.
• Patrick A. Riley, 31, English Road, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Nov. 17.
• Cameron Woods, 21, Wilson Place, High Point, was charged with failure to return hired property, Nov. 17.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Bryant Daniel Jones, 35, Old Mountain Road, Trinity, was arrested by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office on six felony warrants out of Randolph, Guilford, and Davidson counties: possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer, and felony possession of counterfeit instruments, Nov. 17.
• Juston McDowell, 22, Granby Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, having no operator’s license and having an expired registration, Nov. 17.
Other charges
• Amanda Deitz, 46, Myrtle Drive, Thomasville, was charged with second-degree trespass, Nov. 17.
• Tretavius Hamilton, 29, Chestnut Drive, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Nov. 17.
• Randall Dean Reece, 56, Covewood Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Nov. 17.
• Tommy D. Austin, 50, Livingston Avenue, Albany, New York, was charged with communicating threats, Nov. 17.
• Wyionna Abrielle Moseley, 26, Guyer Street, High Point, was charged with cyberstalking, Nov. 17.
• Antonia Tearree Ewings, 47, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Nov. 17.
Incidents
• Police chased a driver who refused to stop near downtown. The chase ended when the car crashed at English Road and Lindsay Street. The driver ran away, and police set up a search perimeter that extended north into the Emerywood neighborhood, Nov. 18.
