Assault
• Talah Brown, 24, Granville Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault and battery or simple assault and communicating threats, Nov. 16.
• Johnathan McClure, 29, Sullivan Road, Thomasville, was charged with violating a domestic violence protective order, Nov. 16.
Larceny/Theft
• Quentella Winborne, 25, Shadow Valley Drive, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Nov. 15.
• Ricky D. Fuller, 34, North Avenue, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Nov. 17.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Joshua Adams Jr., 33, homeless, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, Nov. 16.
Other charges
• Jerome P. Moore, 57, Stanton Place, High Point, was charged with driving with license suspended or revoked, Nov. 17.
• Robert Bolton, 24, Greer Avenue, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property and second-degree trespassing, Nov. 17.
• Myeisha Fishback, 28, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and being intoxicated or disruptive and shouting or cursing at others, Nov. 17.
• Gregory Lee Phifer, 57, Martin Street, High Point, was charged with failure to notify change of address of a sex offender, Nov. 17.
• Vincent Forte, 24, University Avenue, Bronx, New York, was charged with being a fugitive from justice, Nov. 16.
• Johnny Derwin Chambliss, 63, Ingleside Drive, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Nov. 17.
Incidents
• Police are investigating the theft of a wallet and $2,000 worth of jewelry from a woman who was at a N. Main Street business, Nov. 17.
• Police are investigating a report of a resident of Oakdale Potter Court that someone has been using his Social Security number, Nov. 17.
• Police are investigating a break-in to a house and theft of property from a residence on Guyer Street, Nov. 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.