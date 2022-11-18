Assault
• Tyrese Graham, 20, Seashire Court, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, Nov. 16.
• Richard A. Welch Jr., 19, Seashire Court, High Point, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and contributing to delinquency or neglect by parents or others, Nov. 16.
• Javier Blackburn, 23, English Road, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Nov. 16.
Larceny/Theft
• Angela B. Martin, 49, Hillcrest Drive, High Point, was charged with concealment of merchandise and second-degree trespass, Nov. 16.
• Wendell Williamson Jr., 30, Mosby Drive, Greensboro, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, Nov. 16.
• William Abarca-Ruiz, 19, Tryon Street, Winston-Salem, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, impaired driving and provisional licensee after consuming, Nov. 15.
• Richard Antoinio Welch Jr., 19, Seashire Court, High Point, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and contributing to the delinquency and neglect by parents/other, Nov. 16.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Aquanetta Carolina, 34, Ardale Road, Thomasville, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive, Nov. 16.
• Randy Lynn Mabe Jr., 31, Knob Creek Road, Pinnacle, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, driving while license suspended or revoked and having expired registration, Nov. 16.
• James E. Chambers, 56, Oakwood Street, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, Nov. 16.
• Sonya Brummett, 37, Walking Stick Drive, Trinity, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, Nov. 16.
• Brittany Faye Harmon, 37, homeless, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, Nov. 16.
• Justin D. Williams Jr., 18, Admiral Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of stolen goods and possessing or carrying a firearm by a minor, Nov. 16.
• Tyree Pickenpack II, 24, Peace Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and speeding by exceeding the stated limit, Nov. 16.
• Samuel Green IV, 40, Hunterwoods Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to return hired property, Nov. 16.
• Marqualis Nyquan Parson, 29, Brentwood Terrace, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Nov. 15.
• Robin Lynn Lamb, 36, Roy Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, Nov. 16.
Other charges
• Christina Slater, 47, Oakwood Street, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Nov. 16.
• Tamara C. Nelson, 26, Gaines Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of stalking and injury to personal property, Nov. 16.
Incidents
• Police are seeking whoever broke into a Dodge Ram 1500 and a Nissan Murano parked along Nova Avenue and stole $30 worth of coins and $6 worth of cigarettes, Nov. 16.
• Police are investigating the theft of a dog worth $800 from the front porch of a residence on Carolina Court, Nov. 16.
• Police are investigating a break-in to a residence on Pinehurst Drive. Items stolen include necklaces, assorted jewelry, toiletry items and a backpack, though the backpack was later recovered, Nov. 16.
• Police are investigating a break-in to a residence on Franklin Avenue where $1,000 cash and passports were taken, Nov. 16.
• Police recovered an Audi Q5 Premium on Van Buren Street that was reported stolen in Greensboro, Nov. 16.
• Police are investigating a report by a resident of Windstream Way that accounts had been hacked and the hackers want money to restore access, Nov 16.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a vacuum cleaner worth $200 from a residence on Albertson Way, Nov. 16.
• Police are investigating vandalism to a Subaru Forester parked along Farriss Avenue, Nov. 16.
