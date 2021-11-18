Larceny/Theft
• Antonio Y. Pearson, 42, Sharon Way, High Point, was charged with habitual larceny, Nov. 16.
• Kenyaa Craven, 23, Walnut Street, High Point, was charged with two counts of communicating threats and one count each of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and intimidating or interfering with a witness, Nov. 15.
• Antonez Ervin, 22, Walnut Street, High Point, was charged with possession of stolen goods, Nov. 15.
• Iday Brooks, 22, Walnut Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Nov. 15.
Drugs/Alcohol
• David Kamara, 22, Ennis Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Nov. 16.
• Herbert L. Powell, 24, Maldon Way, High Point, was charged with one count each of trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule I controlled substance and possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule II controlled substance, Nov. 16.
• Naykwan Pearson, 18, Maldon Way, High Point, was charged with one count each of trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule I controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance, Nov. 16.
• Iday Montrail Brooks, 22, Walnut Street, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Nov. 16.
Other charges
• Jamon Reynolds, 24, Fairview Street, Greensboro, was charged with communicating threats, Nov. 16.
• Tamekia Quick, 37, Kirkwood Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of communicating threats and interfering with the teaching of students, Nov. 15.
Incidents
• Police went to Convocation Court at High Point University after a report of an animal bite, Nov. 16.
• Police are investigating a fire that started in a yard outside a residence on Oakland Place as an arson. The fire caused the vinyl siding on the house to partially melt, Nov. 16.
• Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter off a company van of a business on Greensboro Road, Nov. 16.
