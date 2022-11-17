Assault
• Bryant Scott, 52, Stoneybrook Court, High Point, was charged with kidnapping, Nov. 15.
Assault
• Michael Anthony Brown, 42, W. 26th Street, Winston-Salem, was charged with sexual battery, speeding-15 mph more than the limit and driving while impaired after impaired revocation notice, Nov. 14.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Austin T. Cheek, 30, Duke Street, Thomasville, was charged with one count each of felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, Nov. 15.
• Valerie M. Fisher, 34, Weslow Willow Circle, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, Nov. 15.
• Jordan N. Beavers, 32, Thomas Road, Lexington, was charged with one count each of impaired driving and general misdemeanor child abuse, Nov. 15.
Other charges
• Nakeba Gray, 43, Oakwood Street, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Nov. 15.
• London Lowe, 31, Ingleside Drive, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Nov. 15.
• Jordan Nicole Beavers, 32, Thomas Road, Lexington, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse and impaired driving, Nov. 15.
Incidents
• Police are investigating the theft of the grill of an Acura TSX that was parked along Green Drive. The grill is valued at $300, Nov. 15.
• Police assisted paramedics with a person who overdosed at residence on New Street. The person was taken to an area hospital, Nov. 15.
• Police are investigating the theft of an air compressor worth $200 from a residence on Fowler Place, Nov. 15.
