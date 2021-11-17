Assault
• Katerina Nicole Marshall, 36, Rugby Street, High Point, was charged with assault in the presence of a minor and vandalism to real property willful and wanton injury, Nov. 12.
• Omar Guerrero, 25, Woodrun Court, Winston-Salem, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Nov. 13.
• Brandon Trumane Zimmerman, 39, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Nov. 12.
• Robertito Torres, 43, Jefferson Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and communicating threats, Nov. 14.
• Piaras Murray, 18, Jessica Place, Roslyn Heights, New York, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury and underage consumption of alcohol, Nov. 14.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Derek A. Williams, 38, Jeremy Lane, Statesville, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Nov. 15.
• Melvin Gass III, 27, Kindley Street, Greensboro, was charged with driving after having consumed a sufficient amount of alcohol, Nov. 14.
• Deontae Kersey, 24, Avalon Place, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and driving while license suspended or revoked, Nov. 15.
• Mark Anthony Love Jr., 26, Magnolia Court, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, Nov. 13.
• Ashley Nicole Epperson, 32, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear, Nov. 13.
• Geneva Baker, 57, E. Green Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, Nov. 14.
Larceny
• Antonio Martrell Burton, 31, Black Street, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony larceny and vandalism to real property willful and wanton injury, Nov. 12.
• Andrew Logan McKinney, 21, Knollwood Drive, Archdale, was charged with larceny, Nov. 12.
• Stephanie Michelle Parris, 41, Mendenhall Road, Archdale, was charged with larceny, Nov. 13.
Other charges
• Marcus C. Robinson, 43, Pineburr Road, High Point, was charged with hit-and-run property damage, Nov. 15.
• Ashley Tranbarger, 31, Woodruff Drive, Kernersville, was charged with second-degree trespass, Nov. 15.
• Ralph S. Lewis, 66, Underhill Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Nov. 15.
• Curtis Bernard Willis, 47, Carriage Cove Lane, Winston-Salem, was charged with hit-and-run property damage, Nov. 12.
• Abdiel Gomez, 31, Friddle Drive, High Point, was charged with speeding 15 mph or more than speed limit and failure to carry a drivers license, Nov. 12.
• Phillip Cory Clinard, 45, Old Greensboro Road, Thomasville, was charged with common law false imprisonment and assault by pointing a gun, Nov. 12.
