Assault
• Oneeka Jackson, 36, Montlieu Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Nov. 14.
• Tabatha Garrison, 42, Spring Street, Lexington, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Nov. 14.
Larceny/Theft
• Josiah Perry, 18, Druid Street, High Point, was charged with common law robbery, Nov. 14.
• Destiny Scott, 23, Oakwood Circle, Lexington, was charged with failure to return hired property, Nov. 14.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Prince Kaka, 21, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, driving while license revoked to limited privileges and having an expired registration, Nov. 14.
• Christopher A. Duncan, 51, Bencini Place, High Point, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding more than 15 mph over the speed limit, Nov. 14.
• Martin Andrew Amick, 60, Briggs Place, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Nov. 13.
Other charges
• Jacob Blomer, 23, Anderson Place, High Point, was charged with violating a domestic violence protective order, Nov. 14.
• Jasmine Powell, 28, Player Drive, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Nov. 14.
• Marshall Lee Burton, 61, Friddle Drive, High Point, was charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, Nov. 14.
• Demitrius Townsend, 43, Holly Hill Road, Thomasville, was charged with one count each of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and driving while license suspended or revoked, Nov. 14.
Incidents
• Police went to a house on Ray Avenue after a report of shots fired into it. No one was reported hurt, but gunfire caused $1,300 worth of damage to a Jeep Cherokee, the siding of the house and a mobile garbage tote, Nov. 13.
• Police recovered a stolen Toyota Camry in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Samet Drive. The car was returned to its owner, Nov. 14.
• Police are investigating an assault and vandalism to a Mazda3 Touring outside a residence on Abberton Way, Nov. 14.
• Police recovered a stolen Dodge Dakota outside a business on Prospect Street, Nov. 14.
