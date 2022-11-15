Assault
• Gerald Williamson, 35, West Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, Nov. 10.
• Hei Kyaw Moo, 26, Rotary Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of discharging a firearm into occupied property and injury to personal property, Nov. 12.
• Michael A. Loflin, 64, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Nov. 12.
• Keith S. Lynch, 30, Seven Oaks Place, High Point, was charged with habitual misdemeanor assault and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Nov. 11.
• Whitney Montford, 32, Boundary Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault and battery or simple assault and communicating threats, Nov. 13.
• Justin D. Campbell, 30, Pickett Place, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, second-degree trespass and a probation violation, Nov. 12.
• Mamta Khadka, 47, Edgewood Drive, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Nov. 11.
• Deloris W. Smith, 82, Barbee Street, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, Nov. 11.
Larceny/Theft
• Jaylen Harrington-Wilkes, 27, Loftyview Drive, High Point, was charged with two counts of felony larceny, Nov. 13.
• Jeremy R. Foster, 45, Johnson Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor larceny and communicating threats, Nov. 13.
• Roberto Mendoza, 33, Tipton Street, High Point, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses and interference with emergency communication, Nov. 13.
• Daniel Castillo, 25, Hickory Chapel Road, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Nov. 11.
• Tameka Grate, 41, Vernon Place, High Point, was charged with larceny, Nov. 11.
• Michael T. Robertson, 31, Groometown Road, Thomasville, was charged with felony larceny, Nov. 10.
• Shamrock Lee Hoveland, 58, homeless, High Point, was charged with larceny, Nov. 10.
• Gregory Charles Baskins Jr., 29, Lowe Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree trespassing, Nov. 10.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Kiana Noland, 32, Clubhouse Court, High Point, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive, Nov. 12.
• Daniel Harmon, 24, Savannah Lane, Thomasville, was charged with impaired driving, Nov. 12.
• Melvin Garcia, 31, Steele Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of impaired driving and having no operator’s license, Nov. 12.
• Charles Kellum III, 53, Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem, was charged with one count each of possession with intent to manufacture a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Nov. 12.
• Steven James Young, 33, homeless, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Nov. 10.
• James Sean Harris, 55, Center Cross Church, Asheboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, Nov. 10.
• Walter Dennis Brewer, 58, Trenton Street, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, impaired driving, expired registration and driving while license revoked-impaired based, Nov. 11.
• Isiah Marquale D. Hayes, 33, Loflin Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Nov. 11.
• Meghan Elise Atterson, 36, Randleman Road, Greensboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, Nov. 11.
• Scott Allen Bentley, 52, South Road, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, felony failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia, Nov. 11.
• Memphis Aidan Brookshire, 21, Fisher Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Nov. 12.
• Brandley William Jenkins, 39, Hasty School Road, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle with no insurance and driving while license suspended or revoked, Nov. 12.
• Carroll Matthew Emerson, 45, Morgan Avenue, Asheboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, Nov. 12.
• Kathy Ann Reynolds, 41, Sunset Drive, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended or revoked, Nov. 13.
• John Byron Thomas III, 35, Oakwood Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, Nov. 13.
Other charges
• Jermaine Johnson Jr., 26, Fourth Street, High Point, was charged with general misdemeanor child abuse, Nov. 11.
• Cindy Gibson-Harris, 31, Worth Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and second-degree trespass, Nov. 11.
• Melissa Ann Dunlap, 38, homeless, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Nov. 11
• Kwanza Emerson, 27, Barbee Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of speeding to elude arrest, speeding more than 15 mph over the speed limit and failure to stop for a siren, Nov. 13.
• Antron Breeden, 40, Arlington Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Nov. 13.
• Aloeia Manza, 49, Lakecrest Avenue, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Nov. 13.
• Derrick T. Wilson, 47, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Nov. 11.
• Damon G. Scott, 50, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Nov. 11.
• Roger Lee Harris Jr., 39, Cedrow Avenue, High Point, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, Nov. 10.
• Kevin Victor Rich, 36, Cedarberry Road, Trinity, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance, carrying a concealed gun and impaired driving, Nov. 11.
Incidents
• Police are seeking whoever stole a Kia Soul outside a store on Green Drive while the customer was inside the business, Nov. 13.
• Police went to a convenience store on Green Drive after a report of an altercation, Nov. 13.
• Police recovered an Audi Q7 Premium on Red Cedar Drive that was reported stolen in Winston-Salem, Nov. 10.
• Police went to a residence on Model Farm Road after a report of a fight, Nov. 13.
