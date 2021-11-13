Assault
• Jada A. Allen, 23, Chestnut Bend Drive, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to operate a vehicle with headlamps between sunset and sunrise, Nov. 11.
• Cynthia Messer, 62, Hill Street, King, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Nov. 10.
• Ervin Brown, 59, Valley Ridge Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Nov. 11.
Larceny/Theft
• Felicia Robles, 48, Adams Street, High Point, was charged with hire to defraud, Nov. 10.
• Bridgette Inez Greene, 38, East Street, Thomasville, was charged with larceny, Nov. 11.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Savon Fuller, 23, Walnut Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance, Nov. 11.
• Chasity Aileen Bradshaw, 29, S. Elm Street, High Point, was charged with driving while license suspended/revoked and operating a motor vehicle without insurance, Nov. 11.
• Gregory Charles Baskins Jr., 28, Crawford Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Nov. 11.
Other charges
• Shawanna Shipman, 23, Sales Avenue, High Point, was charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, Nov. 10.
• James T. Autry, 42, Westgate Drive, High Point, was charged with speeding more than 15 mph over the posted speed limit, Nov. 11.
• Davonte Washington, 23, Barbee Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of prohibited weapons possession by a felon and altering or removing a gun serial number, Nov. 11.
• Steven Robert Fuller, 56, Richardson Avenue, High Point, was charged with consuming on a public road/street/highway, Nov. 11.
Incidents
• Police assisted paramedics with a dog bit of a young man on Suffolk Avenue. The victim sought medical attention at a local hospital. Officers are seeking the dog’s owner, Nov. 10.
• Police are seeking whoever stole two catalytic converters off vehicles parked along Westchester Drive, Nov. 11.
• Police are seeking whoever stole two catalytic converters off cars parked along Lakecrest Avenue, Nov. 11.
• Police are seeking whoever stole two catalytic converters off vehicles parked along Dorris Avenue. A license plate also was stolen, Nov. 11.
