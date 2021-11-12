Assault
Chandler James Dehart, 18, E. Naomi Street, Randleman, was charged with second-degree forcible sex offense, statutory sex offense with child by an adult and indecent liberties with children, Nov. 5.
Shaquille Quedre Medley, 27, Shadow Valley Road, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Nov. 6.
Riqiyuiah Nicole Pegues, 20, Copperstone Drive, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Nov. 5.
Yairaliz Ramirez Lopez, 21, Salem Street, Thomasville, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Nov. 6.
Willie Earl Bellamy, 29, E. Green Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Nov. 6.
Gabriel Lashea Miller, 24, E. Green Drive, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Nov. 6.
Drugs/Alcohol
Haylee Simone Phillippe, 20, 501 N.C. 54 bypass, Carrboro, was charged with trafficking cocaine, Nov. 6.
Juan Ramon Pacheco Jr., 23, 419 Burge Place, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Nov. 6.
Christopher Devon Maybell, 22, Taylor Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Nov. 6.
Curtis Anthony Williams, 34, Yarbrough Avenue, Winston-Salem, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, Nov. 6.
Joshua Cody Rich, 31, Jackson Creek Road, Denton, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, Nov. 5.
Kyle David Dixon, 29, Elmhurst Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, Nov. 6.
Raekwon Teamario Springer, 23, Wise Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Nov. 7.
Jose Wilfredo Flores, 28, W. Willis Avenue, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Nov. 7.
Alexious Anae Peoples, 24, W. Meadow Drive, Winston-Salem, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, impaired driving and driving while license suspended/revoked, Nov. 6.
Larceny/Theft
Tyquawon Bernard Parker, 26, Knox Road, McLeansville, was charged with possessing stolen goods, Nov. 6.
Carla Danielle Hall, 32, Wilcox Drive, Greensboro, was charged with concealment of merchandise, Nov. 6.
Michael James Williams, 33, Fern Avenue, High Point, was charged with larceny, Nov. 7.
Rodney Lee Lamm, 31, Eastway Lane, Graham, was charged with larceny, Nov. 7.
Antonio Enrique Perez Jr., 42, Welborn Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, Nov. 6.
Other charges
Jillian Hilbourn, 18, Westchester Drive, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Nov. 10.
Joseph Robertson II, 21, Meadowside Terrace, High Point, was charged with driving with no operator’s license, Nov. 10.
James B. Kennedy, 19, Highview Avenue, Parkridge, New Jersey, was charged with hit-and-run property damage, underage consumption of alcohol, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and possessing false identification, Nov. 5.
Pamela Elaine Himes, 62, Hardie Street, Greensboro, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Nov. 7.
David Kamara, 22, Ennis Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Nov. 8.
Baptisha Diane Bonham, 35, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Nov. 8.
James Glendale Crosby, 56, Westover Drive, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, Nov. 8.
Anthony Joel Granados, 26, Player Drive, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing and telephoning repeatedly for the purpose of annoying, Nov. 9.
Incidents
Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose at a residence on Commerce Avenue. The person was taken to an area hospital, Nov. 10.
Police are investigating the theft of four catalytic converters off vehicles at a business on Precision Way, Nov. 10.
Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a Hyundai Tucson parked at a residence on Hamilton Street, Nov. 10.
Police are investigating the theft of a pistol worth $500 from a Dodge Charger parked along Southpark Drive, Nov. 10.
