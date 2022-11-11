Assault
• Charika Ervin, 33, Commerce Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of affray and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Nov. 7.
• Diana Wanja, 25, Fairway Acres Road, Lenoir, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Nov. 8.
• Evan Sauveur, 30, SW Sixth Street, Delray Beach, Florida, was charged with assault on a female, Nov. 8.
• Diane Blair, 50, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, Nov. 8.
Larceny/Theft
• Tina K. Shelton, 51, Albertson Road, Thomasville, was charged with felony larceny, Nov. 9.
• India Collier, 28, Hiltin Place, Greensboro, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Nov. 9.
• Tieya Smith, 24, Greensboro, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Nov. 9.
• Jaquan Hart, 28, Charlotte Street, Hamlet, was charged with one count each of larceny, injury to personal property and vandalism to real property, willful and wanton injury, Nov. 9.
• Delonia Slaton, 37, Brookdale Drive, Thomasville, was charged with larceny by servants or other employees, Nov. 9.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Calvin E. Johnson, 40, Yanceyville Street, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, Nov. 7.
• Ayannah Monea Bennett, 31, W. Vandalia Road, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and driving while license suspended/revoked, Nov. 7.
• John Henry Edward McGee, 28, homeless, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, Nov. 7.
• Shari Lynn Emmerth, 34, Parinna Drive, Trinity, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, Nov. 8.
• Thomas PE Gorham, 26, N. Ward Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture a Schedule I controlled substance, Nov. 8.
• Timothy OC Gorham, 26, Emily Loop, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Nov. 8.
Other charges
• Desmin Mearite, 28, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a stolen firearm and carrying a concealed gun, Nov. 8.
• Travis Lee Holyfield, 47, Unity Street, Thomasville, was charged with one count each of felony probation violation and misdemeanor interfering with an electronic monitoring device, Nov. 8.
• Miguel Sosa-Sanchez, 31, Delk Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of hit and run property damage and driving while license suspended or revoked, Nov. 8.
• Joseph H. Jones II, 23, Burton Road, Archdale, was charged with one count each of having no operator’s license, failure to report an accident and operating a motor vehicle with no insurance, Nov. 9.
• Pamela E. Wright, 48, Blair Street, Thomasville, was charged with hit-and-run property damage, Nov. 9.
• Adam Abraham, 31, Shadow Valley Road, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Nov. 9.
Incidents
• Police investigated a domestic violence assault report at a residence on Commerce Avenue, Nov. 8.
• Police responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment complex on Brentwood Street. Later a person wounded by gunfire showed up at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center and told officers he was shot at the apartment complex, Nov. 8.
• Police are investigating vandalism to a residence on Lane Avenue that caused $350 worth of damage to windows screens and exterior siding, Nov. 9.
• Police are investigating a domestic dispute and damage to property at a residence on N. Main Street, Nov. 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.