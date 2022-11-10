Assault
• Brittany McClendon, 37, Burton Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Nov. 6.
• Niquira Valez, 28, Crown Lake Circle, Jamestown, was charged with affray or simple assault, Nov. 5.
• Matthew J. Fields, 41, Commerce Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Nov. 4.
• Radonta Demarius Williams, 37, Campbell Street, High Point, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, assault on a female and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, Nov. 3.
• Justin T. Foster, 35, Woodbend Court, High Point, was charged with robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons, Nov. 7.
• Demont Williams Jr., 19, Shadow Valley Road, High Point, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, Nov. 7.
• Reba Hebestreit, 36, Market Center Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and felony conspiracy, Nov. 7.
• Tiffany S. Love, 31, Friddle Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault and battery or simple assault, injury to personal property and second-degree trespass, Nov. 7.
• Miriam Gayten, 30, Sharon Circle, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Nov. 7.
• Persephone Lynn Bowman, 26, Tall Tree Drive, Winston-Salem, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Nov. 7.
• Haley Covington, 25, Oaklawn Street, High Point, was charged with affray, Nov. 7.
Armed robbery
• Justin Tymel Foster, 35, Woodbend Court, High Point, was charged with robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons, Nov. 7.
Breaking and entering
• Jeffrey Howell, 31, Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of breaking and entering into cars or other motor vehicles, larceny and taking or obtaining by financial card transaction, Nov. 8.
Larceny/Theft
• Marcus Nathaniel Kelly, 31, Unity Street, Thomasville, was charged with larceny, Nov. 4.
• Virginia Richardson, 39, Laurel Lake Road, Thomasville, was charged with one count each of identity theft, misdemeanor larceny and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, Nov. 5.
• Brian Pratt, 36, Lassiter Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, Nov. 7.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Earl David Huffman, 57, Amos Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Nov. 5.
• Jorge Mojica, 33, Blain Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of impaired driving and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, Nov. 5.
• Quantez Carter, 23, Oaklawn Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, Nov. 4.
• Heather Abrams, 40, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, Nov. 4.
• David Peoples Jr., 49, Florence School Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, Nov. 4.
• Tanazia Johnson, 26, Chippendale Trail, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and carrying a concealed gun, Nov. 4.
• Kalyria Short, 21, Forrest Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Nov. 4.
• Rachard Billie, 33, Friddle Drive, High Point, was charged with two felony counts of trafficking heroin and one count each of maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance and prohibited weapons possession by a felon, Nov. 7.
• Michael A. Watts, 34, Lamb Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and driving with license revoked or suspended, Nov. 7.
• Betty Wilkerson, 48, Kersey Valley Road, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, Nov. 7.
Other charges
• Yolandus Pratt Jr., 30, homeless, High Point, was charged with one count each of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and injury to personal property, Nov. 5.
• Melissa Ann Dunlap, 38, homeless, High Point, was charged second-degree trespass, Nov. 5.
• Sandra Elizabeth Lemus, 20, Forrest Street, High Point, was charged with contributing to the delinquency and neglect by parents, other, Nov. 3.
• Antron Lamont Breeden, 40, Arlington Street, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, intoxicated and disruptive and second-degree trespassing, Nov. 6.
• Lakeshia Clinton, 45, Westover Drive, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Nov. 7.
• Edward R. Jenkins, 28, Moore Street, Thomasville, was charged with one count each of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, felony probation violation and failure to present license or identification or giving false information, Nov. 7.
• Terry Lee Taylor, 63, Maryland Place, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Nov. 7.
Incidents
• Police are investigating a burglary at a church on Samet Drive. Someone broke in through a rear door, causing $500 worth of damage, Nov. 7.
• Police are investigating a report by a resident of Sharon Way who lost $675 in a rental property listing scam, Nov. 7.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a men’s bicycle worth $100 from N. Main Street, Nov. 7.
• Police recovered a Chevrolet K15 on Sadler Court that had been reported stolen from Randolph County, Nov. 7.
• Police are seeking whoever spray-painted and slashed the tires of a Mercedes C250 outside a residence on Brentwood Street, Nov. 8.
• Police are investigating vandalism to a Nissan Rogue parked along Brockett Avenue. Someone threw a rock through the front windshield, causing $500 in damages, Nov. 8.
• Police recovered a Jeep Cherokee Sport along Brentwood Street that was reported stolen out of Greensboro, Nov. 8.
