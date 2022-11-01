Breaking and entering
• Reginald Wall, 33, Charles Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of breaking and entering with intent to terrorize or injure occupant, assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and failure to comply, Oct. 30.
Assault
• Eren Vick, 32, Bracknell Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, Oct. 30.
• Denise Almond, 30, Fairfield Road, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Oct. 30.
• Shahid Peterson, 40, Scientific Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and communicating threats, Oct. 29.
• Johnny Lee Tyson, 58, Richardson Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault inflicting serious injury and communicating threats, Oct. 28.
• Matthew Fields, 41, Johnson Street, Harrisburg, Virginia, was charged with one count each of assault on a female and communicating threats, Oct. 29.
• Heather Renee Lundy, 42, Windchase Court, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Oct. 27.
Larceny/Theft
• Chelcie Blake, 31, James Avenue, Thomasville, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespass, Oct. 30.
• Trevon Young, 27, Winslow Street, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Oct. 29.
• Jill Harris-Dragon, 60, Roberts Lane, High Point, was charged with larceny, Oct. 29.
• Twain Johnson, 38, homeless, High Point, was charged with hire to defraud, Oct. 28.
• London Dawnika Lowe, 31, Ingleside Drive, High Point, was charged with larceny, Oct. 27.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Robiyon Townsend, 20, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession with intent to sell or distribute marijuana and felony maintaining a dwelling for drug activity, Oct. 27.
• Donnell Hardy, 46, Sydney Oaks Drive, Browns Summit, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to comply and having an expired registration, Oct. 30.
• Jasmani Butler, 34, Annmoore Circle, High Point, was charged with one count each of trafficking heroin and possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, Oct. 29.
• Kendrick Brady, 26, Fairview Drive, Lexington, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Oct. 29.
• Anthony Josey, 65, Lucas Lane, Pfafftown, was charged with one count each of trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver a Schedule I controlled substance and possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, Oct. 28.
• Willie Chapman, 49, Vandalia Road, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and failure to stop at a stop light, Oct. 28.
• Bryson Allen Jumper, 23, Jeanette Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance and carrying a concealed gun, Oct. 27.
Other charges
• Christopher F. Young, 35, Flintwood Court, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Oct. 30.
• Nyquan Chapman, 24, Spry Street, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of felony probation violation and misdemeanor probation violation, Oct. 29.
• Stephen Auzins, 26, Village Road, Trinity, was charged with a misdemeanor probation violation, Oct. 29.
• Jayshawn Owens, 34, Oxford Place, High Point, was charged with indecent exposure, Oct. 29.
• Lacreshia Ladawn Rowell, 43, E. Commerce Avenue, High Point, was charged with general misdemeanor child abuse, Oct. 29.
• James William Chambers, 60, N. Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with communicating threats and telephoning repeatedly for the purpose of annoying, Oct. 30.
• William Thomas Dwyer, 53, Sunnybrook Street, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Oct. 30.
• Raven Nicole Walker Golston, 23, Boundary Avenue, High Point, was charged with eluding arrest, Oct. 30.
Incidents
• Police are investigating vandalism that caused a combined $1,400 worth of damage to a Dodge 1500 pickup and Toyota Highlander parked along Green Drive, Oct. 30.
• Police are investigating vandalism that caused $200 worth of damage to a large-screen TV set at a residence on Geddie Place, Oct. 30.
• Police are investigating vandalism that caused $100 worth of damage to a Honda Odyssey parked along Kirkwood Street, Oct. 30.
• Police went to a restaurant on Wendover Avenue after a report of vandalism, Oct. 29.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a license plate off a Hyundai Tucson parked along Samet Drive, Oct. 29.
• Police are investigating the theft of a Hyundai Sonata at the corner of Commerce Avenue and Park Street, Oct. 29.
• Police are investigating the theft of a Taotao moped from along Leonard Avenue, Oct. 29.
• Police are investigating the theft of a Nissan Versa from along Friendly Avenue, Oct. 28.
