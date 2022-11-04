• Demont Le-Robert Williams Jr., 19, Shadow Valley Road, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of stolen goods and possession with intent to manufacture a Schedule VI controlled substance, Nov. 2.
• Jose Flores-Romero, 35, Barker Avenue, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Nov. 2.
• Erendida Gomez-Lopez, 40, Hasting Hills Road, Thomasville, was charged with second-degree trespass, Nov. 2.
• Raeshauna Nechole Wilson, 28, E. Lexington Avenue, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, Nov. 1.
• Police are investigating several shots fired into an occupied residence on Central Avenue. No one in the residence was reported injured, Nov. 2.
• Police are investigating an assault reported at the intersection of Council Street and Westwood Avenue, Nov. 2.
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose on Farriss Avenue on the High Point University campus. A person was revived with Narcan and refused transport to an area hospital, Nov. 2.
• Police are investigating vandalism to a convenience store on English Road. Someone smashed the front glass door, resulting in $750 in damages, Nov. 2.
• Police are seeking whoever vandalized a Lincoln Navigator and a GMC Yukon parked outside a business on Green Drive, Nov. 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.