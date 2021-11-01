Assault/threats
• Shahid Ali Peterson, 39, Scientific Street, High Point, assault and battery or simple assault, communicating threats, Oct. 29.
• Ricky Lane Sartin Jr., 43, Lakecrest Avenue, High Point, stalking, Oct. 29.
• Patrick Sinclair Cameron, 37, Ardale Drive, High Point, affray or simple assault, communicating threats, Oct. 30.
• Destiny Carly Michelle Smith, 23, Sunset Drive, Thomasville, communicating threats, injury to personal property, Oct. 30.
• Tyson Alford, 48, Hobson Street, High Point, affray or simple assault, Oct. 30.
• George Cleveland Alston, 61, Vail Avenue, High Point, assault on a female, Oct. 31.
• David Tyrone Corbin, 34, Richardson Avenue, High Point, communicating threats, Oct. 31.
Drugs/alcohol
• Brittany Taylor Snow, 30, Park Street, Asheboro, impaired driving, Oct. 29.
• Mark Dwyane Govan, 31, Saunders Place, High Point, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a controlled substance Schedule V, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, Oct. 30.
Larceny/theft
• James Edward Lester, 25, Roy Avenue, High Point, larceny, possession of a controlled substance Schedule II, Oct. 29.
• Justin Tyler Nester, 21, Pine Valley Road, High Point, larceny, Oct. 30.
• Benjamin Codey Cromer, 30, Strawberry Road, Lawsonville, larceny, removal of anti-theft or inventory device, carrying a concealed gun, Oct. 30.
• Anthony Charles Sartin, 49, Meredith Street, High Point, breaking and entering a building, larceny after breaking and entering, Oct. 30.
Other charges
• Brenton Naseem Shacur, 18, Cherrybrook Drive, High Point, two counts failure to appear in court, Oct. 29.
• Jakob Tyrese Morrell, 22, Hawthorne Avenue, High Point, failure to appear in court, Oct. 29.
• Naykwon Pearson, 18, Pineburr Road, High Point, failure to appear in court, Oct. 29.
• Inez Duff Hill, 53, Abberton Way, High Point, failure to appear in court, Oct. 29.
• Christopher Glenn Strickland, 41, Thomasville, failure to appear in court, Oct. 29.
• Reginald Travonte Washington, 31, Jill Court, High Point, failure to appear in court, Oct. 29.
• Jerry Dino Crews, 59, Ardale Drive, High Point, misdemeanor child abuse, failure to appear in court, Oct. 29.
• Kamen Pierce Kreilick, 27, Doak Street, Thomasville, violating a domestic violence protective order, Oct. 29.
• David William Myers, 41, Centennial Street, High Point, three counts failure to appear in court, Oct. 30.
• Derek Scott Price, 30, Rockingham Road, High Point, three counts failure to appear in court, Oct. 30.
• Natividad Caitlyn Louise King, 27, Swaim Road, Winston-Salem, failure to appear in court, Oct. 30.
• Richard Leon Green, 50, Lexington Avenue, High Point, failure to appear in court, Oct. 30.
• Rachel Jean Hoover, 23, Lacy Hepler Road, Thomasville, three counts failure to appear in court, Oct. 31.
• Joshua Michaels Love, 22, Martin Luther King Junior Drive, High Point, two counts failure to appear in court, Oct. 31.
• David Michael Grissett, 39, Ardale Drive, High Point, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, expired operator’s license, failure to appear in court, Oct. 31.
• Justin Thomas Bryant, 30, Bellevue Street, Greensboro, driving while license suspended or revoked, Oct. 31.
• Marcela de Barros Pereira Webber, 20, Chicago, Illinois, second-degree trespass, Oct. 31.
Incidents
• Police investigated a death on Willowood Drive that was determined to be due to natural causes.
• Police helped the High Point Fire Department at a residence on Willard Road where there was a fire, Oct. 29.
• Police investigated a wreck at the intersection of Old Thomasville Road and West Market Center Drive, Oct. 29.
• Police investigated a wreck on South Main Street, where a car pulled out from a driveway in front of another car, Oct. 29.
• Police investigated the theft of a power meter from a property on Woodbury Street, Oct. 29.
• Police investigated a report of someone scratching a pickup with a key in a parking area on Panther Drive, Oct. 29.
• Police received a report from someone who said he lost his wallet in the parking area of a business on Samet Drive, Oct. 29.
• Police investigated a robbery at a business on Samet Drive, where a man in a ski mask, black hoodie and sweatpants a white shoes robbed the business at gunpoint about 10:30 p.m. and ran away with an unknown amount of cash, Oct. 29.
• Police investigated a reported larceny of a gun and two video recorders at a business on North Main Street in High Point, Oct. 30.
• Police went to a residence on Northpoint Avenue, where a woman found a threatening note on her car, Oct. 30.
• Police investigated a reported hit and run at a convenience store on South Main Street, where a woman said a car had backed into her car and then drove away, Oct. 30.
• Police aided firefighters with a man who had been found unconscious at a residence on Pine Circle Drive. The man was given Narcan and revived, Oct. 30.
• Police investigated an attempted larceny at a business on South Main Street, where a man and woman tried to take a shopping cart containing $800 worth of merchandize out of the store but fled when a store employee approached, Oct. 30.
• Police investigated the theft of a car from Shadow Valley Road, where a woman told police she had just gotten her purse out of her car when two men in a small, white, four-door sedan pulled up. As she was walking away, one of the men got in her car and drove away with it, followed by the white car, Oct. 30.
• Police investigated an attempted theft of a car on Glenstone Trail, where an officer had found the car in the middle of an apartment building parking lot, Oct. 30.
• Police went to a residence on Delk Drive where a woman said someone she knew broke into her house. She declined to press charges, Oct. 30.
• Police investigated damage to a 2015 Chevy Silverado. The owner did not know when or where the damage occurred, Oct. 31.
• Police went to a residence on East Green Drive, where someone reported that a person posed as a bail bondsman and took $400, Oct. 31.
• Police investigated the reported theft of lottery scratch-off tickets and a pack of cigarettes from a business on Greensboro Road. A customer took the items after her card was declined, Oct. 31.
• Police helped EMS workers with someone who had overdosed at a residence on Worth Street. The person was given Narcan, was revived and was taken to the hospital, Oct. 31.
• Police found a silver Nissan Sentra on Lakecrest Avenue that had been reported stolen by a resident of Raleigh, Oct. 31.
• Police investigated a report of vandalism on Birdwood Way, where a man said his ex-girlfriend scratched his car with a key and kicked the side of the car, Oct. 31.
• Police investigated a reported robbery on East Green Drive, where a man said he was attacked and held down by another man, who forced him to hand over $100 in cash, Oct. 31.
• Police investigated a car stolen on Kirkwood Street. The owner reported leaving the car running to warm it up.
