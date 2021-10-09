Assault
• Matthew Ryan Workman, 29, Chambers Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, Oct. 7.
Robbery
• Amanda Earles Mabry, 53, Hickorywood Drive, Lexington, was charged with common law robbery, Oct. 7.
Breaking and entering
• Michael Anthony Moore, 38, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with breaking and entering a building, first-degree trespassing and driving while license suspended/revoked, Oct. 7.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Tony Terrell Campbell, 53, O”Neil Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Oct. 7.
• Wayne Leonard Horne Jr., 29, Amos Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Oct. 7.
Larceny
• Brian Landon Rosenblatt, 18, Windy Knoll Drive, Rockville, Maryland, was charged with larceny, Oct. 7.
Other charges
• Timothy Preston Taylor, 45, Willowood Drive, High Point, was charged with exploiting a disabled or elderly person and credit card fraud, Oct. 7.
• Jennifer June Barnes, 41, W. Mendenhall Street, Greensboro, was charged with resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, Oct. 7.
• Darrin Lee Raymond, 38, Fiddlers Knoll Court, Kernersville, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, Oct. 7.
• Anthony Lamont Lyles, 37, Cayman Way, Charlotte, was charged with telephoning repeatedly for the purpose of annoying, Oct. 7.
• Keith O’Brian Holder, 54, Garrison Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Oct. 7.
Incidents
• Report of hit-and-run with property damage in the 100 block of E. Fairfield Road where a man reported his taillight damaged sometime while his vehicle was parked at a business, Oct. 7.
• Report of hit-and-run on the I-74 east ramp from N. Main Street where a woman at the scene said she was a passenger in the vehicle and got into a verbal altercation with the male driver. During the altercation, the driver lost control, spinning the vehicle around and striking a guardrail. The driver then left the scene, Oct. 7.
• Report of theft of a license plate from a vehicle parked overnight at a residence in the 800 block of Fairview Street, Oct. 7.
• Report of burglary of a storage unit in the 1100 block of Trinity Avenue where multiple items were stolen, including a television, microwave and identification documents, Oct. 7.
