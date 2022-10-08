Assault
• Caleb Covington, 21, Maple Hill Road, Greensboro, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Oct. 6.
Breaking and entering
• Latisha Lattimore, 39, Hilltop Street, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering a building, Oct. 6.
• Ashley Whitfield, 30, Coltrane Avenue, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering a building, Oct. 6.
• Eric D. Stilwell, 46, Elm Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of felony breaking and entering a building, larceny after breaking, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and entering and a probation violation, Oct. 6.
Weapons
• Alan Jeffrey Butler, 36, Cedrow Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of firearms by a felon, resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, failure to appear and no probable cause, Oct. 5.
Larceny/Theft
• Melody Danielle Shipwash, 31, Broken Oak Road, Trinity, was charged with financial transaction card theft and possession of drug paraphernalia, Oct. 5.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Aquante Horne, 23, West Point Avenue, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Oct. 6.
• Jacquan Ontarious Little, 20, Fairwood Court, Clemmons, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, failure to appear and carrying a concealed gun, Oct. 4.
Other charges
• Gregory Vuncannon, 32, Shadow Valley Road, High Point, was charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, Oct. 6.
• Anthony Sartin, 50, Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Oct. 6.
• Bradley Jenkins, 30, Downing Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Oct. 6.
• Henry Lee Williams III, homeless, High Point, was charged with one count each of first-degree trespass and injuring or tampering with a vehicle, Oct. 6.
• Shirley L. Smalls, 35, Washington Street, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and second-degree trespass, Oct. 6.
