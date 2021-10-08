Assault
• Shameek Dunbar, 46, Hampton Street, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, common law robbery, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and felony larceny, Oct. 6.
• Jessica Urbina, 25, Langford Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault and battery or simple assault and communicating threats, Oct. 5.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Daniel P. Lackey, 23, Lowerywood Circle, Trinity, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, probation violation and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, Oct. 5.
• Joadia Paupaw-Trinidad, 20, Covent Oak Court, High Point, was charged with one count each of possessing or consuming an alcoholic beverage by anyone under 21 years of age and a seat belt violation, Oct. 5.
• Jada M. Bradley, 20, Samet Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of provisional licensee driving after consuming and exceeding safe speed while speeding, Oct. 5.
Other charges
• Marcus N. Walls, 37, Webster Road, Greensboro, was charged with being a fugitive from justice, Oct. 6.
• Terry D. Robinson, 32, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, High Point, was charged with reckless driving to endanger persons or property, Oct. 6.
• Roger D. Moore Jr., 37, Boston Road, Greensboro, was charged with a probation violation, Oct. 6.
Incidents
• Report of theft of outdoor cameras and security lights at a residence on Uwharrie Road, Oct. 6.
• Report of larceny from a motor vehicle in the 1500 block of S. Main Street where a man said his wallet, documents and $4,000 in cash were stolen from his unlocked vehicle, Oct. 6.
• Report of the theft of a catalytic converter from a business van in the 900 block of Market Center Drive, Oct. 6.
• Report of theft of a catalytic converter from a Toyota Prius in the 3700 block of Admiral Drive, Oct. 6.
• Report of a vehicle break-in in the 1100 block of Rockford Drive where an unlocked vehicle was ransacked. It was unknown at the time whether anything was stolen, Oct. 6.
• Report of theft of a catalytic converter from a Ford Crown Victoria at a business in the 1000 block of S. Centennial Street, Oct. 6.
• Report of theft of a catalytic converter from a Toyota Prius parked in a driveway at a residence in the 4100 block of Devondale Court, Oct. 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.