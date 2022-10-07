Breaking and entering
• Alexus Williams, 24, Richardson Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor breaking and entering and misdemeanor larceny, Oct. 5.
Assault
• Celeste Hunter, 36, Cox Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and habitual misdemeanor assault, Oct. 5.
• Andre Brinson, 38, homeless, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Oct. 5.
Larceny/Theft
• Jamecia Little, 21, Leonard Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of larceny, obtaining property by false pretenses and possessing stolen goods, Oct. 5.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Melody Shipwash, 31, Broken Oak Road, Trinity, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and taking or obtaining through a financial transaction card, Oct. 5.
• Krishna Basnet, 33, Pemberton Way, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Oct. 5.
• Kendrick Wallace, 51, Ellwood Drive, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Oct. 5.
• Dimitri Glover, 24, Wynbrook Square Lane, Winston-Salem, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Oct. 5.
• Jeremie Kashindi, 30, Loflin Avenue, High Point, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive, Oct. 4.
• Bronson Jermaine Gainey Jr., 18, Meadowbrook Boulevard, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and failure to appear, Oct. 4.
Other charges
• Shirley L. Smalls, 35, Washington Street, Greensboro, was charged with disorderly conduct or disturbing the peace, Oct. 5.
• Kamal Henderson, 25, Ardale Road, High Point, was charged with one count each of injury to personal property and vandalism to real property, willful and wanton injury, Oct. 5.
• Martin L. Love, 40, Tilden Avenue, Brooklyn, New York, was charged with being a fugitive from justice, Oct. 5.
• Corey Gillapsie, 30, Riverside Drive, Ramseur, was charged with communicating threats, Oct. 5.
• Tina Poteat, 50, Northside Drive, Burlington, was charged with using the telephone for vulgar, profane language, Oct. 5.
• Demetrius Carter, 56, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Oct. 4.
