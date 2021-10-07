Breaking and entering
• Martin G. Curry, 47, Tutbury Drive, Jamestown, was charged with one count each of breaking and entering preparation to commit burglary or housebreakings and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Oct. 5.
Assault
• Jarvis J. Griffin, 24, Kennedy Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of second-degree kidnapping, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Oct. 5.
• Illya Dion Lipscom, 55, Vestal Street, Greensboro, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, Oct. 5.
• Johnny Ray Nance, 58, Taylor Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Oct. 5.
• Robin Cribb Epperson, 60, Thistle Lane, Thomasville, was charged with defrauding innkeeper or campground owner and second-degree trespassing, Oct. 5.
• Martin Saldierna Jr., 35, Gilbert Davis Drive, Randleman, was charged with assault on a female, Oct. 5.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Elizabeth A. Cooper, 33, Tryon Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Oct. 4.
• Hannah M. Shelley, 21, Millridge Drive, Greensboro, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Oct. 5.
• Jessica Marie Bullin, 29, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, Oct. 5.
• Nicholas George Dawson, 25, Motor Road, Winston-Salem, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, Oct. 5.
• Hannah Marie Shelley, 21, Millridge Drive, Greensboro, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Oct. 5.
Other charges
• Jhonea Krieger, 54, Vestal Street, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of failure to give information after a crash and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Oct. 5.
• David Lee Fox, 42, homeless, High Point, was charged with a parole violation, Oct. 5.
• Rodney Spruill, 45, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with indecent liberties with children and failure to notify change of address of a sex offender, Oct. 5.
• Carleisha Letreise Nwabueze, 36, Anderson Place, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Oct. 5.
Incidents
• Police are investigating a report of a theft of $1,200 in cash and a firearm worth $600 from a business on Brian Jordan Place. The person told officers that while in the gym, multiple items were stolen from his gym locker, Oct. 5.
• Police are investigating vandalism to the windshield of a Honda Accord and to the mailbox of a residence on Charles Avenue, Oct. 5.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a license plate from an Audi Q7 along Homewood Avenue, Oct. 5.
• Police are investigating a possible squatter occupying a vacant house on Gable Way, Oct. 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.