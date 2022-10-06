• Paul Fredrickeo Christian, 45, Douglas Drive, Thomasville, was charged with battery of an unborn child, assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, breaking and entering-building, fugitive from justice, vandalism to real property willful and wanton injury and domestic criminal trespass, Sept. 29.
• Carrigan Boone, 22, Hasty School Road, Thomasville, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Oct. 4.
• Austin McMasters, 25, High Point Road, Kernersville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, Oct. 4.
• Joshua Emanuel Wright, 28, Rolling Green Drive, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Oct. 2.
• Robert Jay Frye, 45, Oakwood Street, High Point, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Oct. 4.
• Zaria Grimmer, 22, Thornwood Road, Jamestown, was charged with robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons in a case out of Greensboro, Oct. 4.
• Jimmy E. Hughes, 49, Partridge Lane, Sofia, was charged with habitual larceny, Oct. 4.
