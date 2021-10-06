Assault
• Brelinda Dumas, 63, Tabor Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Oct. 4.
• Antonio Ramos, 50, Staples Road, Colfax, was charged with violating the Domestic Violence Act, Oct. 4.
• Alecia R. Smith, 53, Carolina Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault and battery or simple assault and communicating threats, Oct. 4.
• Justin Agualo, 44, Wesley Drive, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, Oct. 4.
• Darvin Livell Demiucs Cannon Jr., 38, E. Martin Luther King Drive, High Point, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or seriously injure, Oct. 1.
• Darian Michael Pratt, 30, South Road, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, vandalism to real property willful and wanton injury and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, Oct. 1.
• Gerard Samul Williamson, 34, Ingleside Drive, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury or assault with a deadly weapon, Oct. 2.
• Eric Nathan Collins, 27, West Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and injury to personal property, Oct. 3.
Breaking and entering
• Erika Shevonne Hunt, 33, Wise Avenue, High Point, was charged with breaking and entering-building, larceny after breaking and entering, and vandalism to real property willful and wanton injury, Oct. 2.
Larceny/Theft
• Cedric Harden Jr., 25, Westchester Drive, High Point, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny, Oct. 4.
• Fredrick B. Brown, 27, Granby Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of communicating threats and misdemeanor larceny, Oct. 4.
• Zachary Edwin Demko, 41 Crossing Way Court, Greensboro, was charged with credit-card fraud, Oct. 2.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Timothy Lattimore II, 26, Wellington Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Oct. 4.
• Gary Baskins Jr., 26, Twain Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of trafficking in drugs, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule I controlled substance, Oct. 4.
• Preston A. Moore, 24, Pleasant Valley Road, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Oct. 4.
• Tendru Howell, 24, Copeland Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Oct. 3.
• Christina Skinner, 29, Old Wood Court, Kernersville, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Oct. 3.
• Dakari Jaqua Johnson, 20, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and open container, Oct. 1.
• Kristina Michelle Haith, 38, Cole Street, Greensboro, was charged with impaired driving, telephoning repeatedly for the purpose of annoying and communicating threats, Oct. 1.
• Jaquarius Emar Williams, 21, Woodridge Lane, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm and improper registration, Oct. 3.
Other charges
• Mijouara Ingram, 22, Centre Avenue, Roanoke, Virginia, was charged with injury to personal property, Oct. 4.
• Maurice Ramon Little, 34, Grand Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Oct. 1.
• Olivia Nicole Billington, 21, Golden Oak Drive, Statesville, was charged with concealing or failing to notify of the death of a person, Oct. 1.
• Gerard Samuel Williamson, 34, Ingleside Drive, High Point, was charged with disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace, Oct. 2.
• Ian Alexander Hall, 31, N. Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Oct. 4.
• Fredrick Bishop Brown, 27, Granby Avenue, High Point, was charged with communicating threats and larceny, Oct. 4.
Incidents
• Police are investigating a robbery in which shots were fired in a parking lot on Model Farm Road, Oct. 4.
• Police are investigating a house under construction on Streamside Drive that was hit by a stray bullet from people nearby target shooting, Oct. 4.
• Police are seeking whoever stole the catalytic converter of a Chevrolet Express van parked at a child development center on Brentwood Street, Oct. 4.
• Police are investigating an attempted break-in to a residence on Willowood Drive, Oct. 4.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a license plate from a Volkswagen Jetta parked along Lindsay Street, Oct. 4.
• Police are seeking whoever stole the catalytic converter of a Ford Econoline van parked at a business on English Road, Oct. 4.
• Police went to a residence on Elm Street after a report of a domestic dispute, Oct. 4.
• Police are investigating an assault at a residence on Filbert Place, Oct. 4.
• Police are seeking whoever stole the catalytic converter of a Honda Ridgeline parked along English Road, Oct. 4.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a license plate from a Chevrolet Colorado parked at a business on N. Main Street, Oct. 4.
