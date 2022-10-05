Assault
• Rodney K. McNair, 54, Alpha Street, High Point, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, Oct. 3.
• Tara L. Owens, 38, Glenn Meade Drive, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, Oct. 3.
• Timothy Bridges III, 24, Cedar Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Oct. 3.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Jeffrey Bodine Gilbert, 19, Friddle Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, carrying a concealed gun and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, Oct. 2.
Larceny/Theft
• Sherria Felder, 34, Quakerwood Drive, Archdale, was charged with concealment of merchandise, Oct. 3.
• Anthony White, 31, Dorothy Street, High Point, was charged with concealment of merchandise, Oct. 3.
• Travis Dingle, 35, Tufton Place, Concord, was charged with concealment of merchandise, Oct. 3.
Other charges
• Dieudonne Rashidi, 55, S. Elm Street, High Point, was charged with hit and run with property damage, Oct. 3.
• Timothy Brown, 52, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Oct. 3.
