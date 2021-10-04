Breaking and entering
• Gary A. Young Jr., 49, Greer Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of felony breaking and entering a building, larceny after breaking and entering and misdemeanor larceny, Oct. 3.
Assault
• Monica Barlow, 32, Manley Street, High Point, was charged with violating the Domestic Violence Act, Oct. 2.
• Frederick Sanders, 59, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Sept. 30.
• Cory D. Lane, 30, Royal Oak Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Sept. 30.
• Brittney N. East, 28, Giles Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Oct. 3.
Larceny/Theft
• Terrence J. Johnson, 42, Hendrix Street, High Point, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Oct. 3.
• Jaquarius Williams, 21, Woodridge Lane, High Point, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, Oct. 3.
• Thurandua Southerland Jr., 33, Meredith Street, High Point, was charged with larceny, Sept. 30.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Malachi Lamont White, 18, Macs Hollow Road, Prince Frederick, Maryland, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Oct. 3
• Abdiel Gomez, 31, Chestnut Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, Oct. 2.
• Adan Carrillo, 56, Verdun Street, Winston-Salem, was charged with impaired driving, Oct. 2.
• Dakari Johnson, 20, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and having a prohibited open container of an alcoholic beverage, Oct. 1.
• Demaurice Turner, 23, Hobson Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Sept. 30.
• Antonio Ledbetter, 41, Dogwood Court, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Sept. 30.
• Kissyana Ldebetter Pratt, 20, Cox Avenue, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Sept. 30.
Other charges
• Paul Ford Jr., 39, S. Elm Street, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor interfering with an electronic monitoring device, Oct. 1.
