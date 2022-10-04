Breaking and entering
Davan Dale, 37, Leonard Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor breaking and entering and being a fugitive from justice, Sept. 29.
Assault
Goretti Garcia, 65, Berkeley Manor Way, Greensboro, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Sept. 30.
John Gregory IV, 36, Montlieu Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, Sept. 29.
Ronald Daughtridge Jr., 34, Brookview Circle, Jamestown, was charged with one count each of robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, Oct. 1.
Larceny/Theft
Lamont Lytch, 50, Bergamot Loop, High Point, was charged with financial transaction card fraud, Oct. 1.
Uzma Khalid, 43, Pine Needles Road, High Point, was charged with larceny by servants or other employees, Sept. 29.
Richard Olis Milan, 28, Classic Lane, Stokesdale, was charged with embezzlement of property by virtue of office/employment, Sept. 28.
Brittany Dion Little, 32, East Drive, Winston-Salem, was charged with felony larceny, misdemeanor larceny, probation violation and possessing stolen goods, Sept. 28.
Drugs/Alcohol
Sean Michael Coughlin, 19, Hyder Street, Westborough, Massachusetts, was charged with consuming any alcoholic beverage by anyone under 21 years of age, Sept. 30.
Amy Garrett, 51, Hooks Street, Greensboro, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive, Oct. 1.
Sherlenna Rogers, 24, English Court, Fayetteville, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Oct. 2.
Shadasia Taylor, 22, Dave Street, Winston-Salem, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and improper lane change or failure to maintain lane control, Oct. 2.
Tyliek Brister, 26, Ray Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Oct. 2.
Felesha Wells, 27, Walton Street, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, Oct. 2.
Amanda B. Strickland, 42, Sir Abbot Lane, Lexington, was charged with one count each of manufacture, sale or delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Oct. 2.
Kiah Elizabeth Coleman-Boyd, 21, homeless, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and larceny, Sept. 28.
Baylei Allyse McKever, 24, O’Neil Street, High Point, was charged with impaired driving and no operator’s license, Sept. 28.
Other charges
Aiisha Davis, 36, Hanahan Court, Greensboro, was charged with refusing to leave a school bus after being asked to leave, Sept. 29.
Derrick Fuller, 37, E. Center Street, Lexington, was charged with communicating threats, Oct. 2.
Antonio Robertson Jr., 29, Copperstone Drive, High Point, was charged with disorderly conduct or disturbing the peace, Oct. 1.
Nelson Pegues Jr., 33, Richland Street, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Sept. 29.
Randal Boughton, 35, Preserve Pointe Drive, Merritt Island, Florida, was charged with being a fugitive from justice, Sept. 30.
Paul F. Christian, 45, Commerce Avenue, High Point, was charged with being a fugitive from justice, Sept. 29.
Tyshaune Bethea, 20, Guilford Avenue, High Point, was charged with violation of a release order in the presence of officers, Oct. 2.
Heriberto Lebron, 43, Ingleside Drive, High Point, was charged with noise offenses against public peace and order, Oct. 2.
Terry L. Crawford, 47, N. Church Street, Greensboro, was charged with violation of restrictions on a release order, Oct. 1.
London Lowe, 31, Robbins Avenue, Jamestown, was charged with second-degree trespass, Sept. 30.
Timacisha Carter, 29, Hamilton Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and having a fictitious, revoked, expired or suspended registration, Sept. 29.
Debra Campbell Pemberton, 61, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Sept. 29.
