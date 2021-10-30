Breaking and entering
• Leslie Allen Creamer Jr., 30, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of felony breaking and entering a building, larceny after breaking and entering and assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Oct. 28.
Larceny/Theft
• Christina M. Garrett, 35, Ward Avenue, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Oct. 28.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Robert Thomas Winchester, 37, Summit Avenue, Reidsville, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and prohibited weapons possession by a felon, Oct. 28.
• Ahmer K. Ali, 20, Ernest Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of disturbing the peace or disorderly conduct and purchasing or possessing an alcoholic beverage by anyone under 21 years old, Oct. 28.
• Sarah Farley, 32, Norwood Drive, Greensboro, was charged with impaired driving, Oct. 28.
• Atari Burke, 43, Rindle Drive, High Point, was charged with habitual impaired driving, Oct. 28.
Other charges
• Laporsha Simmons, 32, Lynwood Terrace, High Point, was charged with knowingly permitting the use of a telephone to harass, Oct. 27.
Incidents
• Police went to Rivermeade Drive after a report of a dog biting a woman. The bite broke the skin at one of the woman’s ankles, Oct. 28.
• Police are investigating vandalism to a Hyundai Santa Fe on Surrett Drive. Half the exhaust pipe was cut off, causing $200 in damages, Oct. 28.
• Police went to a residence on South Road after a report of a domestic disturbance, Oct. 28.
• Police are investigating the theft of a cellphone worth $800 from a business on N. Main Street. The phone was tracked to the Oak Ridge area, Oct. 28.
