Assault
• Patricia Ann Hughes, 51, Old Mendenhall Road, Archdale, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Oct. 27.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Assault
• Patricia Ann Hughes, 51, Old Mendenhall Road, Archdale, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Oct. 27.
Larceny/Theft
• Austin McMasters, 25, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with larceny, Oct. 27.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Shameik Baldwin, 25, Hillburn Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession with intent to manufacture a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and purchasing a firearm in violation of a domestic order, Oct. 27.
• Hei Kyaw Moo, 25, N. Rotary Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and second degree trespassing, Oct. 26.
Other charges
• Melissa Ann Dunlap, 38, Fairview Church Lane, Trinity, was charged with second-degree trespass, Oct. 27.
• Ikeem Brown, 27, Cloverdale Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of hit and run property damage and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Oct. 27.
• London Lowe, 31, Robbins Avenue, Jamestown, was charged with second-degree trespass, Oct. 27.
• Benny Ray Brockington, 61, Bergamot Loop F, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Oct. 26.
Incidents
• Police went to the Slane Student Center at High Point University after a report of an illegal drug found inside the building, Oct. 27.
• Police received two revolvers from a person who provided them as surrendered property at the police headquarters on Westchester Drive, Oct. 27.
• Police are investigating the theft of a cellphone worth $1,000 and other personal items, including a wallet, from a Chevrolet Tahoe at a convenience store on N. Main Street, Oct. 27.
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose at a residence on Brookfield Court. The person was revived and taken to an area hospital, Oct. 27.
• Police went to a convenience store on S. Main Street after a report of unauthorized use of a Hyundai Elantra, Oct. 27.
• Police are investigating an assault at a residence on Commerce Avenue, Oct. 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.