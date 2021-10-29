Breaking and entering
• Thomas R. Smith, 59, homeless, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering a building, Oct. 27.
Assault
• Eunette Warren, 53, Mint Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault by pointing a gun, Oct. 26.
• Holly R. Hilton, 36, Kelly Place, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Oct. 27.
• Daylin Lopez, 20, Northgate Court, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Oct. 27.
Larceny/Theft
• Teron Carmon, 29, Branderwood Drive, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and communicating threats, Oct. 27.
• Maureen Culp, 50, Bridge Street, Philadelphia, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Oct. 27.
• Matthew P. Pratt, 50, Winslow Street, High Point, was charged with habitual larceny, Oct. 27.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Justin Kyle Leonard, 35, Wright Road, Thomasville, was charged with one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended or revoked, Oct. 27.
• Melissa Ann Dunlap, 37, English Road, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, second-degree trespass and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Oct. 27.
• Demaurice Turner, 23, Hobson Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, having no operator’s license and having a revoked, suspended, fictitious or expired registration, Oct. 27.
Other charges
• Magic Charles McDonald, 41, Kearns Avenue, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Oct. 27.
• Teron Marquis Carmon, 29, Branderwood Drive, Greensboro, was charged with communicating threats and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Oct. 27.
Incidents
• Police responded to a domestic violence call at a residence on Furlough Avenue, Oct. 27.
• Police are investigating a possible break-in to a business on S. Main Street, Oct. 27.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a wallet with $250 and a driver’s license from a business on N. Elm Street, Oct. 27.
• Report of vandalism in the 1800 block of Abberton Way where a Jeep Cherokee had been keyed in a parking lot, Oct. 27.
• Report of vandalism in the 200 block of Kelly Place where a man reported that his neighbor threw his table in the street and also dented and scratched his car. The report states the incident may have started over the neighbor wanting a cigarette, Oct. 27.
• Report of hit-and-run with property damage in the 1200 block of Guyer Street where a man said he was trying to turn left into a driveway when he was hit on his driver’s door by another vehicle, which fled the scene. The vehicle was described as an older black Accura sedan occupied by two Black males, Oct. 27.
• Report of larceny from a motor vehicle in the 200 block of Eastchester Drive where a woman said a window of her SUV was shattered and her purse stolen while she was inside a business, Oct. 27.
• Report of two people who apparently overdosed on opiods at a residence in the 800 block of W. Fairfield Road. Both were transported to the emergency room, Oct. 27.
• Report of a catalytic convertor stolen from a vehicle belonging to the Boys and Girls Club in the 300 block of Barker Avenue, Oct. 27.
• Report of larceny in the 600 block of Abbie Avenue where a man said a package was stolen from his residence on April 22. The package contained 100 sets of earbud headphones with a total value of $1,700, Oct. 27.
