Assault
• David Ross Fields, 33, W. Market Center Drive, High Point, was charged with affray, Oct. 25.
Breaking and entering
• Michael Leroy Cousins, 55, Oakland Place, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering-building, Oct. 25.
Larceny/Theft
• Rico A. Little, 37, Oakwood Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor larceny and injury to personal property, Oct. 26.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Damon Taggart, 48, McCormick Street, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Oct. 26.
• Terronce Antonio Ratliff, 42, Howard Place, High Point, was charged with open container of alcohol in vehicle, violation of noise ordinance and unattended motor vehicles, Oct. 24.
Other charges
• Sergio Palacios-Hernandez, 43, Gaines Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of second-degree trespass and vandalism to real property willful and wanton injury, Oct. 26.
• Ishawn Mitchell, 27, Taylor Avenue, High Point, was charged with failing to stop for a vehicle siren, Oct. 26.
Incidents
• Police went to Welborn Middle School on McGuinn Drive after a report from law enforcement communications in Cincinnati, Ohio, that someone who might be armed might be on the campus, but no one was found. The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution, Oct. 26.
• Police are investigating the theft of a Hyundai Sonata from outside a residence on Boulding Avenue, Oct. 26.
• Police are investigating vandalism that caused $200 worth of damage to a window of a residence on Forrest Drive, Oct. 26.
• Police returned to its owner a woman’s bicycle worth $150 that had been taken from a residential property on Lexington Avenue, Oct. 26.
• Police recovered drug paraphernalia and ammunition from a Honda Accord officers stopped at N. Main Street and Kelly Place, Oct. 26.
• Police are seeking whoever broke into a Jeep Wrangler parked in a lot on Waterford Drive and stole a wallet and other personal property from the glove box, Oct. 26.
• Police investigated a report of attempted credit card fraud at a convenience store on N. Main Street, Oct. 26.
• Police went to a residence on Dorothy Street after a report of a domestic disturbance, Oct. 26.
• Police went to McWay Drive after a report of a fight, Oct. 26.
