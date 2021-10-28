Assault

• Shequilla Roary, 31, Elm Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of malicious conduct by a prisoner, injury to personal property and second-degree trespass, Oct. 26.

• Briann Janeil Powell, 20, Winchester Drive, Greensboro, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Oct. 22.

• Tymara Alexus Garrett, 23, Habersham Road, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury or assault with a deadly weapon and telephoning repeatedly for the purpose of annoying, Oct. 22.

• Troy Oliver Ross, 19, Greek Circle, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, Oct. 23.

• George Winston Blakely, 21, Stags Leap Court, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, Oct. 25.

• Ashley Dawn Rodriguez, 44, Oakwood Street, High Point, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, Oct. 25.

• Mikaela Brionne Martin, 21, Emily Loop, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Oct. 25.

• Rachel Marie Tolbert Hedrick, 30, N. Scientific Street, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury or assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats, Oct. 25.

Larceny/Theft

• Naquavia Sawyer, 30, Kearns Street, Jamestown, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Oct. 26.

• Darrell F. Folwell, 74, Folwell Drive, Archdale, was charged with one count each of larceny and injuring or tampering with vehicles, Oct. 26.

• Ernest Louis Young, 52, Stratford Circle, Archdale, was charged with shoplifting, Oct. 25.

• Jayleen Jaqual Bowens, 25, Chester Ridge Road, High Point, was charged with felony larceny, Oct. 25.

Drugs/Alcohol

• Lorenzo Trevor King, 42, Gulley Street, Goldsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and second-degree trespassing, Oct. 24.

• Danny Acosta, 23, Foust Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and carrying a concealed gun, Oct. 24.

• Cameron Cheves Currie, 44, Park Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Oct. 24.

• Aboubakar Nshimirimana, 19, Hahns Lane, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Oct. 24.

Other charges

• Erica L. Williams, 33, Spring Garden Street, Greensboro, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Oct. 25.

• Robert J. Pratt, 51, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with prohibited weapons possession by a felon, Oct. 25.

• Bradley Jerome Watson, 37, Apex Place, High Point, was charged with resist/delay/obstruct a public officer and driving while license suspended or revoked, Oct. 22.

• Justin Cruz Agualo, 44, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Oct. 23.

• Laportia Shantae Davis, 34, S. Elm Street, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Oct. 23.

• Andre Lamon Long, 34, Meadowbrook Drive, Trinity, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Oct. 23.

• Angela Jenae Ripley, 39, Moss Creek Drive, Greensboro, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Oct. 23.

• Andrea Sue Lenox, 52, Meadowbrook Drive, Greensboro, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Oct. 23.

• Asghar Bashir, 57, Russell Terrace, High Point, was charged with resist/delay/obstruct a public officer and intoxicated and disruptive, Oct. 24.

• Christopher Robert Chappell, 38, Cannon Street, Thomasville, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Oct. 25.

• Emily Kearns Dorsett, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Oct. 25.

Incidents

• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose on S. Main Street in which the person was revived with Narcan and taken to a local hospital, Oct. 26.

• Police are investigating the theft of a Ford truck from along Townsend Avenue. The driver said the truck was stolen while he was inside a commercial office building, Oct. 26.

• Police are seeking whoever stole a license plate from a Ford pickup parked along Baker Road, Oct. 26.

• Police are investigating the unauthorized use of a debit card of a resident of Jennifer Lane. The card was used to spend $58 at a service station and store, Oct. 26.

• Police are investigating the theft of a Glock pistol worth $550 from a vehicle along Hamilton Street, Oct. 26.

• Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle at a business on Belmar Street, Oct. 26.

• Police are investigating the theft of $320 during a burglary at a residence on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Oct. 26.

• Police are investigating the theft of a license plate from a Subaru Impreza along Covedale Street, Oct. 26.