Assault
• Joseph H. Adkins, 54, Market Center Drive, was charged with affray, Oct. 25.
• Tramayne Quick, 32, Karen Circle, Bennettsville, South Carolina, was charged with one count each of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, communicating threats and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Oct. 25.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Dinaro Thompson, 32, Windley Street, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, Oct. 25.
• Luis Gerardo Alonso Mendez, 21, N. Hamilton Street, High Point, was charged with impaired driving and open container in vehicle, Oct. 24.
Other charges
• Daeshaun Mitchelle Williams, 23, Timberwolf Avenue, High Point, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, illegal discharge or display of firearms or other weapons, and armed to the terror of the public, Oct. 24.
Incidents
• Police investigated a report of an armed robbery along Ennis Street. The man told officers that he was giving someone a ride when he stopped along Ennis Street while being followed by another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle got out, pointed a pistol at him and took his cellphone and wallet, Oct. 25.
• Police assisted paramedics with a person who overdosed while inside a vehicle along Evans Mill Road, Oct. 25.
• Police went to a residence on Brentwood Street after a report of a domestic disturbance, Oct. 25.
• Police investigated a report of a woman who was bitten by her dog and went to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center for treatment, Oct. 25.
• Police investigated a report that a man assaulted his brother and vandalized his mother’s car at a residence on Tipton Street. He left before police arrived, Oct. 25.
• Police investigated a breaking and entering to a residence on Henley Street, Oct. 25.
• Police investigated a burglary at a residence on Robin Hood Road, Oct. 25.
• Police are seeking whoever vandalized an outdoor patio at a residence on Suffolk Avenue, causing $250 worth of damage Oct. 25.
