Assault
• Michael Nezel Smith, 39, Downing Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Oct. 22.
• Tryvon Foster, 31, Kroll Lane, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault and battery or simple assault and injury to personal property, Oct. 21.
• Tony L. Baker, 41, Central Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, Oct. 24.
• Ricky Earl Honeycutt, 60, Garrison Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female and communicating threats, Oct. 23.
• Jarrett Markoff, 25, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of general misdemeanor child abuse, being a fugitive from justice, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Oct. 22.
• Jayleen Bowens, 25, Chester Ridge Road, High Point, was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling or moving vehicle, Oct. 22.
• Kristina Barbee, 30, Richland Street, High Point, was charged with general misdemeanor child abuse, Oct. 25.
Larceny/Theft
• Sabrina Saunders, 39, Bridges Drive, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Oct. 22.
• Trayvion Platt, 22, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of common law robbery and prohibited weapons possession by a felon, Oct. 24.
• Terrence J. Johnson, 42, Hendrix Street, High Point, was charged with larceny, Oct. 23.
• Cedric Harden Jr., 25, Westchester Drive, High Point, was charged with larceny, Oct. 22.
• Christina Ann McManus, 43, Green Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of failure to return hired property and disorderly conduct, Oct. 25.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Asghar Bashir, 57, Russell Terrace, High Point, was charged with one count each of being intoxicated, and disruptive and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Oct. 24.
• Lauren Merante, 20, Greene Street, Chapel Hill, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Oct. 23.
• Shai Szkolnik, 20, Hemby Ridge Lane, Mooresville, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Oct. 23.
• James B. Mendez, 32, Woodsprings Drive, Whitsett, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Oct. 22.
• Andy Granados, 29, Academy Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a controlled substance Schedule VI and carrying a concealed weapon, Oct. 22.
• Cesar Castillo, 28, Kennedy Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a controlled substance Schedule VI and having a prohibited open container, Oct. 22.
Other charges
• Allison Ann Musslemann, 30, Luxury Lane, Asheboro, was charged with one count each of speeding more than 15 mph over speed limit, failure to carry driver’s license and following too closely, Oct. 22.
• David Mendoza, 34, Roy Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of hit-and-run property damage and having no operator’s license, Oct. 23.
• Laportia Davis, 34, Elm Street, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Oct. 23.
• Anthony C. Jones, 28, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Oct. 23.
• Nicholas Roberts, 24, Oakwood Drive, Trinity, was charged with one count each of injury to personal property and second-degree trespassing, Oct. 22.
• Nykeil Mitchell, 23, Lama Street, Greensboro, was charged with violation of restriction of a release order, Oct. 24.
• Barry Lee Michael, 60, Rice Court, High Point, was charged with failure to notify of change of address for a sex offender, Oct. 25.
Incidents
• Police went to a residence on Ashe Street after a report of a drug overdose, Oct. 22.
• Police are investigating a neighborhood dog that bit a woman walking to her mailbox on Bridges Drive, Oct. 23.
• Police went to a residence on Fairfield Road after two people were found on the property. They told officers they had permission to be there, but later it was determined they were trespassing, Oct. 23.
• Police are investigating a threatening letter left at the door of a residence on Northpoint Avenue, Oct. 23.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a battery from a Jeep Wrangler parked along S. Main Street, Oct. 25.
• Police are investigating who pilfered $200 from a financial account of a resident of Hartley Drive, Oct. 25.
• Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from an Econoline van at a business on Beechwood Drive, Oct. 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.