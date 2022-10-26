Assault
Assault
• Tysheba Grace, 31, Ingleside Drive, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, Oct. 24.
• Douglas Junior Smith-Dun, 51, Blain Court, High Point, was charged with assault by pointing a gun, Oct. 21.
• Andre Demetris Garrison, 44, Francis Street, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, Oct. 21.
• Solita Victoria Cathey, 33, Lowe Avenue, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, Oct. 21.
Larceny/Theft
• Adantre Perara, 27, homeless, High Point, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, Oct. 24.
• Ronda Spencer, 59, Guyer Street, High Point, was charged with habitual larceny, Oct. 24.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Luis Alonzo, 21, Hamilton Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of impaired driving and having a prohibited open container, Oct. 24.
• Michelle Martina Fletcher, 41, Wesley Drive, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Oct. 21.
Other charges
• Amy C. Garrett, 51, Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro, was charged with second-degree trespass, Oct. 24.
Incidents
• Police shot and killed a dog that bit a man and was menacing children along the 800 block of S. Main Street. The man who was bitten was taken to an area hospital. The dog chased children and charged police officers before the officers shot it. Animal control officers later spoke with the dog’s owner, Oct. 24.
• Police went to a business on S. Main Street after a report of a person spitting on another person during a dispute, Oct. 24.
• Police are investigating a fraud against a resident of Northpoint Avenue who reported losing $300 trying to sell a TV online, Oct. 24
• Police are investigating the theft of a Ford Focus from outside a residence on Bridges Drive, Oct. 24.
• Police recovered a Kia Optima reported stolen in Kernersville in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Brentwood Street, Oct. 24.
• Police assisted paramedics with a person overdosing on cocaine along Centennial Street. The person was taken to an area hospital, Oct. 24.
