Assault
• Kenneth Glenn Countee, 37, Albert Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female and injury to personal property, Oct. 20.
• Alfred Airan Montanez-Malpica, 25, Marion Street, Greensboro, was charged with assault on a minor under 12 and misdemeanor child abuse, Oct. 21.
• Timothy Wayne Chilton, 49, Meadowbrook Drive, Trinity, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, Oct. 21.
• Koury Justice Shamberger, 26, Huffine Mill Road, Greensboro, was charged with discharging a firearm into occupied property, vandalism to real property willful and wanton injury, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Oct. 23.
• Jackie Eugene Evans, 54, W. Hartley Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, Oct. 23.
Larceny/Theft
• Ashley Tranbarger, 32, Woodruff Road, Kernersville, was charged with identity theft, possessing stolen goods, and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Oct. 21. When arrested last week, she gave the name Sara Danner, also a Kernersville resident. Danner was unaware of this and has not been charged with anything.
• Brandon Kennedy, 40, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with buying or receiving stolen property, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Oct. 20, 21.
• Cori Collins, 32, Harlow Road, Archdale, was charged with one count each of identity theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Oct. 22.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Imperial Harris, 22, Kearns Avenue, High Point, has been charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Oct. 23.
• Carlos Barron-Torres, 23, Betty Court, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, selling or delivering a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Oct. 23.
• Eddie Dean Justice, 29, Fox Chase Drive, Trinity, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and larceny of stolen motor vehicle parts, Oct. 22.
• Quandarius Durant, 24, Florida Drive, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Oct. 21.
• Rodrigo Romero, 30, Langford Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Oct. 21.
• Charles Paul Thompson, 45, Huff Road, Archdale, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, Oct. 20.
• Hugh Gilkes Jr., 50, Amos Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and driving while license suspended/revoked, Oct. 20.
• James Brian Kennedy, 20, Highview Avenue, Parkridge, New Jersey, was charged with aiding and abetting impaired driving and provisional licensee driving after consuming, Oct. 21.
Other charges
• Corey T. Hunt, 26, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with violating a court order, Oct. 22.
• Lakeisha Clinton, 45, Westover Drive, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Oct. 22.
• Lingheng Yuan, 33, 17th Road, Whitestone, New York, was charged with speeding to elude arrest, Oct. 21.
• Robert D. Grimes, 37, Woodruff Road, Kernersville, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Oct. 21.
• Joshua Wiles, 34, Fisher Avenue, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, Oct. 23.
• Douglas Smith-Dun, 51, Blain Court, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, Oct. 21.
• Mark Anthony Passante, 64, Hodgin Street, High Point, was charged with hit-and-run property damage and improper turn, Oct. 20.
• Jeremy Carlos Johnson, 52, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of firearms by a felon, Oct. 20.
• Carl Irvin Blackwell Jr., 43, Barnwell Street, Thomasville, was charged with cyberstalking and using a telephone to threaten bodily harm, Oct. 20.
• Jessica Mulanga Kanyinda, 21, Chatfield Drive, High Point, was charged with hit-and-run property damage and signal/movement violation, Oct. 21.
Incidents
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose of a woman at a residence on Kentucky Street. The woman was revived with Narcan, Oct. 23.
• Police went to the intersection of Ward Avenue and Fairview Street after a report of shots fired. Officers found shell casings in the roadway. No one was reported injured, but a vehicle and residence were struck by gunfire, Oct. 22.
• Police are investigating a customer who assaulted an employee at a convenience store on N. Main Street, Oct. 23.
• Police investigated a fight on Richardson Avenue that was initially called in as a strong-arm robbery, Oct. 21.
• Police are seeking whoever vandalized a Lexus ES 250 parked along Finsbury Lane, Oct. 23.
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose at a residence on Crowne Lake Circle. The person was revived with Narcan but declined to provide further information, Oct. 21.
• Police are investigating vandalism to signs at a city park or playground on Montlieu Avenue, Oct. 22.
• Police are investigating vandalism that caused $300 worth of damage to the roof of a Chevrolet Malibu at a convenience store on N. Main Street. An employee of the store told officers the vandalism was in retaliation for the business banning the person from the property, Oct. 22.
• Police investigated attempted break-ins to several vehicles along Ray Avenue in which cars were damaged, Oct. 23.
• Police are investigating a report of vandalism to a house on Greenwood Drive. Officers are trying to determine whether damage to a window was caused by a person or by a bird or other animal, Oct. 22.
• Police went to Dorothy Street after a report of a domestic dispute, Oct. 22.
• Police are investigating the theft of a speaker system worth about $1,500 from a Chevrolet Suburban parked along Chestnut Drive, Oct. 23.
