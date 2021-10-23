Assault
• Joshua Lewis Fortune, 29, Blueberry Lane, Greensboro, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer or government official, speeding to elude arrest, reckless driving to endanger persons/property, hit-and-run property damage and driving after impaired revocation notice, Oct.21.
• San Ting, 34, Westridge Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Oct. 20.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Lloyd Deshell Tate, 38, Fiesta Drive, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of with intent to manufacture a Schedule I controlled substance, failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia, Oct. 21.
• Jaquawn Ladonte Crews, 28, Friendly Manor Drive, Greensboro, was charged with impaired driving, Oct. 21.
• Holly Richardson Hilton, 36, Kelly Place, High Point, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Oct. 21.
• Brandon Lee Grimmett, 30, Welborn Road, Trinity, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Oct. 21.
Other charges
• Santana Jerome Daye, 27, Hubert Street, Greensboro, was charged with communicating threats, Oct. 21.
• Samsara Waynesha Padgett, 24, Ansley Way, High Point, was charged with communicating threats and two counts of failure to appear, Oct. 21.
• Colton Taylor Allen, 27, Moravian Heights Lane, Clemmons, was charged with resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, Oct. 20.
Incidents
• Report of burglary of a business in the 600 block of W. Ward Avenue where police responded to an alarm call and found a store had been burglarized and food and beer stolen. Video footage of the crime was obtained, Oct. 21.
• Report of fraud/false pretense where a woman told police a white 1995 Honda Odyssey van that had belonged to her recently deceased father was taken by her late father’s girlfriend and sold to a junkyard, Oct. 21.
