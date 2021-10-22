Breaking and entering
• Krista Alston, 25, Midkiff Court, Jamestown, was charged with one count each of breaking and entering into cars or other motor vehicles and larceny, Oct. 20.
Assault
• Marcus Ferree, 39, Earl Drive, Greensboro, was charged with two counts of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and one count of communicating threats, Oct. 20.
• Antonio M. Burton, 31, Meadowbrook Boulevard, High Point, was charged with robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons, Oct. 20.
• Dorsey Gilbert Jr., 53, Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Oct. 20.
Larceny/Theft
• Deondre D. Harrison, 22, Tremont Street, Thomasville, was charged with uttering a forged instrument, Oct. 20.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Christopher P. Rogers, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, Oct. 20.
• Anthony Luna-Perz, 20, Pecan Lane, Kernersville, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and consuming an alcoholic beverage by anyone under 21 years of age, Oct. 20.
• Wilman Lopez-Carrasco, 24, Lindsay Street, Kernersville, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and having a fictitious, revoked, suspended or expired vehicle registration, Oct. 20.
• Reginald N. Taylor, 25, South Road, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Oct. 20.
• Khanijuiez Smith, 20, Jefferson Street, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, Oct. 20.
Other charges
• Cameron Miller, 26, Hilltop Street, High Point, was charged with speeding to elude arrest and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Oct. 20.
• Ricardo Lopez, 27, Forestwood Drive, Archdale, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Oct. 20.
• Fuller Dean Oxendine, 51, Brookwood Estates Road, Sophia, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Oct. 20.
• Annisa Radie Williams, 51, Crestwood Circle, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Oct. 20.
Incidents
• Police are investigating a report of someone using 480 counterfeit $100 bills to purchase a Tesla vehicle on Facebook Marketplace from a resident of Blairwood Street. The offender was arrested in Rockingham County, Oct. 20.
• Police are seeking whoever used a brick to vandalize a Ford Taurus and a Chevrolet Silverado along Kroll Lane, causing $2,500 worth of damage, Oct. 20.
• Police went to a residence on Ardale Drive after a report of a domestic dispute in which one person was accused of stealing a jacket, Oct. 20.
• Police assisted medical professionals with a woman living on Abbotts Ford Court who was bitten by a small fox while checking her mailbox, Oct. 20.
• Police are seeking whoever smashed the window of a Nissan Pathfinder on Centennial Street and stole a purse containing $45, Oct. 20.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a license plate off a Honda Civic parked along Southtree Lane, Oct. 20.
• Police are investigating the break-in and theft of $200 from a sedan parked along Red Cedar Drive, Oct. 20.
• Police are investigating the theft of three catalytic converters from three commercial vehicles at a business on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Oct. 20.
