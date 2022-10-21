Larceny/Theft
• Tyrone Gilbert, 53, James Road, High Point, was charged with felony larceny, Oct. 19.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Jorge Portales, 36, Alleghany Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Oct. 19.
• Carroll Emerson, 45, Morgan Avenue, Asheboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, Oct. 19.
• Quinten Jevon Woods, 35, McCormick Street, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Oct. 18.
Other charges
• Eddie J. Gilbert, 55, Roberts Lane, High Point, was charged with impeding traffic by standing, sitting or lying on a highway or street, Oct. 19.
• Frederick Whisonant Jr., 20, Clara Cox Way, was charged with misdemeanor interfering with an electronic monitoring device, Oct. 19.
• Thomas Q. Spann, 53, Oakwood Street, High Point, was charged with a probation violation, Oct. 19.
• Bonfils Nduwimana, 37, Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Oct. 19.
• Luezilla Ann Reynolds, 36, Dorothy Street, High Point, was charged with resist/delay/obstruct a public officer and driving while license suspended/revoked, Oct. 18.
• Brittany Nicole McLendon, 37, Burton Avenue, High Point, was charged with cruelty to animals, Oct. 18.
Incidents
• Police are investigating a report of shots fired on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive that may have led to a person being wounded, Oct. 19.
