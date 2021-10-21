Assault
• Anthony L. Lyles, 37, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, injury to personal property, violation of restrictions on a release order and telephoning repeatedly for the purpose of annoyance, Oct. 19.
Robbery
• Anitra M. Hanson, 37, Motel 6, High Point, was charged with one count each of common law robbery, felony larceny and injury to personal property, Oct. 18.
Larceny/Theft
• Kenneth R. Reynolds, 58, Red Cedar Drive, High Point, was charged with larceny, Oct. 19.
• Thaddeus Fenton Jr., 35, Richardson Avenue, High Point, was charged with larceny, Oct. 18.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Correy Prince, 25, Myrtle Drive, Thomasville, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possessing or consuming an alcoholic beverage in a passenger area not in the original container, Oct. 19.
• Michael Nezel Smith, 39, Downing Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and driving while license suspended or revoked, Oct. 19.
• Tyreik Lyons, 21, Piedmont Circle, Winston-Salem, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Oct. 19.
• Allen Porter Jr., 41, Porter Drive, Lexington, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, Oct. 19.
Other charges
• Anna Marie Lambeth, 21, Burton Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, and hit-and-run property damage, Oct. 18.
Incidents
• Police are investigating a report of a break-in and theft of items from a residence on Dillon Road, Oct. 19.
• Police are investigating the break-in to a Chevrolet Equinox on Sharon Circle in which $2,600 worth of items, such as a laptop, shoes and backpack, were stolen, Oct. 19.
• Report of hit-and-run with property damage where a woman said she was struck by a car in an adjacent lane on Eastchester Drive as she was traveling north. She followed the vehicle until it turned onto Interstate 74. The car, blue in color, has a license plate number FKP-8743, Oct. 20.
• Report of hit-and-run with property damage in the 5300 block of W. Wendover Avenue where a woman said the driver of a black Jeep Wrangler sped up and collided with her car as she was attempting to merge into the left lane. The collision caused damage to the woman’s driver-side rear fender, driver door and front driver-side fender, and knocked off part of the driver-side mirror, Oct. 20.
• Report of two dogs being stolen from a fenced-in backyard at a residence in the 4200 block of Lauren Place. The dogs, English bulldogs, are valued at $7,800. Police obtained warrants on a suspect, Oct. 20.
• Report of larceny at Sheetz in the 2900 block of N.C. 68 where someone stole two cases of beer and fled in a newer-model black sedan, Oct. 20.
• Report of larceny at Speedway on N. Main Street where a man grabbed three cases of beer and ran behind the store. Police were unable to locate the suspect, Oct. 20.
• Report of shots fired into an occupied residence in the 1100 block of Campbell Street, Oct. 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.